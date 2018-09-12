In a perfect world, there'd cease to be any celeb beef, but we'd be lying if we said our eyes weren't glued to our smartphone screens back in June during Selena Gomez and Stefano Gabanna's Instagram tiff. You know? That shade that was thrown by the one half of the D&G designers in which he claimed Selena was "ugly." First off, in what world or stratosphere is Selena Gomez ugly? No one can say for sure, and for the most followed celebrity on Instagram, I'd say associating "ugly" with this popstar is quite the reach. but the good news is that we haven't forgotten the past and apparently neither has Selena. Selenators rejoice because your fearless leader is one who knows just how to settle a score with even the most elite in fashion. In a simple, subtle (but lowkey shady) gesture, Selena sported a hair clip, reading "ugly" in huge bedazzeled letters.

Although Sel is no stranger to hateful online comments and it's not the first of D&G's controversies, this may have been on the weirder side of celebrity feuds. After Gabanna's comment online of “è proprio brutta”, which was a rough translation of "she's so ugly", in response to photo of a series of Selena's all red ensembles, many of Selena's friends and family swooped in with supportive words.

Friend and fellow musician, Julia Michaeals had even offered her a light heartfelt message on Twitter: "@selenagomez just here to tell you that you are one of the most beautiful women I know, inside and out. I love you always.”

This time, though, it seems Selena Gomez is clearly ready to fight her own battles. Who needs a PR person when you can now use accessories to make your look a literal statement piece, be out and about reclaiming the diss as a piece of art?

Though we stan a queen who uses fashion to fight her battles, it's no secret that Selena has been riding the self love train since March when she shared her definition of the beauty myth. "The beauty myth- an obsession with physical perfection that traps modern women in an endless cycle of hopelessness, self consciousness, and self-hatred as she tries to fulfill society’s impossible definition of flawless beauty. I chose to take care of myself because I want to, not to prove anything to anyone. Wind in her sails."

Selena's been championing self love and self care since the earlier months of 2018 and it's essentially what's given her the thick skin to take (and make) hits.

If you want to reclaim shameful comments like Sel , you can recreate your own curt comments and DIY your own "UGLY" hair pin to show off.

No one ever said the world, especially in regards to fashion, wasn't a tad bit fiesty, but whenever it pushes, we push back and do it with a little sparkle and shine. Then again, is there really any other way for a glamazon princess to do her dirty work?