On Sunday, a United States senator was denied entry into an immigration facility in Texas where immigrant children are reportedly being housed after having been separated from their parents. Senator Jeff Merkley's video of this immigration detention center rebuffing his in-person request for more information is sparking outrage — and demanding calls for further action. Bustle has reached out to the Office of Refugee Resettlement, which runs the facility, for comment on the video, but has not yet received a response.

Merkley tried to gain access to the facility, which is housed in Brownsville, Texas, on Sunday evening. As the senator's Facebook Live video revealed, the facility is housed in a former Walmart store with seemingly blacked-out windows. As the senator noted during his livestream, he was attempting to see firsthand the conditions inside the facility. The impetus behind the senator's visit was the recent Trump administration announcement that undocumented parents and children would be separated when crossing the southern border into the United States. Merkley noted that separated children may be housed at the Brownsville facility.

Merkley was reportedly told by an employee at the facility that he would be able to speak with a supervisor about the conditions at the detention center. When the supervisor came out of the building, Merkley told him,

The reason why I came is this new policy that the attorney general has in place of families that are waiting for the adjudication of their application for asylum in the U.S., and the children are being separated.

However, the official then told Merkley that he was not allowed to make a statement. In response, the senator expressed his frustration, saying in the video:

So we'll be clear. The conversation that was indicated is going to be very short. That the individual can't make a statement, and so, therefore, I haven't been asked to leave the property, but I'm guessing that's what is about to happen.

