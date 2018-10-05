It looks like Brett Kavanaugh's path to Supreme Court confirmation might be delayed yet again: Sen. Steve Daines recently said the Kavanaugh vote will have to happen without him if it takes place on Saturday. The reason for this has literally nothing to do with politics. Daine's daughter is getting married in their home state of Montana, and he's made it clear he's not going to miss that. As you might have already guessed, his absence has the potential to seriously impact the Kavanaugh confirmation vote.

According to The New York Post, Daines spokeswoman Katie Schoettler said, “The senator has said there’s two things that will happen this weekend: We are going to get a new Supreme Court justice and he’ll be walking his daughter the aisle.”

Now, the question is whether or not Republican senators believe that they will need Daines' vote in order to confirm Kavanaugh, or if they believe they can get enough votes (over 50) without him. Though it is less than ideal to have a Republican senator not be there for the vote, Daines was never going to be a wildcard for the Kavanaugh confirmation vote: on July 9, shortly after Kavanaugh was announced as the nominee, Daines publicly endorsed him. He hasn't wavered on Kavanaugh since.

Daines' statement of support for Kavanaugh read, "Brett Kavanaugh has an impressive background and excellent experience. I look forward to meeting with the nominee and reviewing his judicial record to ensure we are putting the most qualified justice on the highest court to defend the United States Constitution."

Fox Business on YouTube

More to come ...