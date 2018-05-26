The first disabled female veteran to be elected to the Senate and the House is throwing her support behind athletes who choose to protest racial inequality by taking a knee at NFL games. Sen. Tammy Duckworth said Friday she considered it an honor to defend everyone's First Amendment rights, including the free speech rights of those who opt not to stand for the national anthem.

"One day, our nation's flag will drape my coffin, just as it did my Dad's and will my husband's and brother's," Sen. Tammy Duckworth tweeted Friday alongside a photo of her prothetic legs. "I will always stand on these legs for the flag and anthem, but it was ALSO my honor to defend people's right to free speech, including those who choose to #TakeAKnee to express outrage at the glaring disparity in how Americans of different races are treated."

The Illinois senator lost both of her legs when a helicopter she was flying as part of an Operation Iraqi Freedom combat mission was hit with a rocket-propelled grenade. Sen. Duckworth served as a member of the U.S. Army during the Iraq War after enrolling in the Reserve Officers' Training Corps with the Illinois Army National Guard, according to Biography.com.

