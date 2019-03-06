At a congressional hearing on Wednesday, Republican Sen. Martha McSally said she was raped by a superior officer while serving in the U.S. Air Force. McSally, who served from 1988 until 2010 and was the first female fighter pilot to fly in combat, said that she didn't report the assault at the time because she "didn’t trust the system."

"I didn’t report being sexually assaulted," McSally said at a Senate Armed Services Committee hearing on sexual assault. "Like so many women and men, I didn’t trust the system at the time. I blamed myself. I was ashamed and confused. I thought I was strong but felt powerless. The perpetrators abused their position of power in profound ways. In one case, I was preyed upon and raped by a superior officer." Bustle has reached out to McSally's office and the Air Force for comment.

In 2018, McSally alleged that she had been sexually abused by a high school coach when she was 17. This is the first time she's revealed that she was sexually assaulted while serving in the military, however.

"I stayed silent for many years, but later in my career, as the military grappled with the scandals, and their wholly inadequate responses, I felt the need to let some people know I too was a survivor," McSally said. "I was horrified at how my attempt to share generally my experiences was handled. I almost separated from the Air Force at 18 years of service over my despair. Like many victims, I felt like the system was raping me all over again."

A former member of the House of Representatives, McSally ran for the Senate in 2018 but lost to Democrat Kyrsten Sinema. After the election, however, Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey appointed McSally to the state's other Senate seat, which was formerly held by the late Sen. John McCain. McSally will serve in McCain's former seat until the 2020 general election.

More to come...