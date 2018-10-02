One of the best things about shopping at Sephora — besides, you know, aisles upon aisles of prestige brands and products — is the loyalty program. Sephora's tiered Beauty Insider rewards program has amazing monthly benefits and freebies. You earn points for every dollar you spend and can redeem those points in the Rewards Bazaar, which offers trial sized products, sets you can't purchase as stand-alones, and one-of-a-kind experiences. It's those sets and experiences that diehard Sephora shoppers let their points pile up for.

Those offerings are upwards of 2,500 points and often sell out because they are that good — like the Fenty Beauty Swag Vault. All four sizes (M to XXXL) of the set, which featured a branded drawstring backpack, tee, and hoodie along with beauty essentials, are sold out.

The Rewards Bazaar is primo. It's also updated often. There are some new options you need to know about in case you want to redeem your accrued points.

There are lots of items on sale every month at Sephora, as well. That's what makes it a true makeup mecca.

Here are some of the best Sephora monthly rewards and on-sale items for October 2018. Go ahead and cash out your Beauty Insider points or wipe out your piggy bank.

1. IT Cosmetics Glow Getting Essentials

Courtesy of Sephora

This IT Cosmetics It's Your Glow-Getting Essentials set features four sample-sized products so you can achieve that much-desired, dewy complexion. It's 500 points in the Rewards Bazaar. The Miracle Water 3-in-1 Micellar Cleanser, Secret Sauce Clinically Advanced Miraculous Anti-Aging Moisturizer, Bye Bye Under Eye Cream, and Bye Bye Makeup 3-in-1 Makeup Melting Cleansing Balm are included. If you have transatlantic flight in your future, this TSA-friendly range is necessary for your carry on and travels.

2. Sephora Pin Set

Courtesy of Sephora

Jacket weather is here and enamel pins are the perfect way to accessorize the lapels of your leather or denim coat. This pin set features hearts, a unicorn, a palette, and a hand throwing up the peace sign with well-manicured fingers. It's just 250 points so why not grab it when you next check out?

3. Clinique Moisture That Matters Set

Courtesy of Sephora

For 500 points, this four-piece Clinique collection can be yours. It's an excellent lazy Sunday set, featuring Moisture Surge Face Spray, High Impact mascara, and Beyond Perfecting Foundation + Concealer. You can be glam and well-moisturized for minimal effort.

4. Sephora Micellar Cleansing Water & Milk

5. Taste Beauty Glampsin

Taste Beauty Glamspin Lip Gloss $8 It's a fidget spinner featuring a trio of sheer and sweet lip glosses. There's strawberry, peach, and grape in the cute, conversation-starting set. Why play Spin the Bottle when you can Spin the Gloss? It's usually $10 but is marked down to $8. It's only shoppable online. Buy Now

6. Beautyblender Liner Designer Pro

beautyblender Liner Designer Pro $8 This tool, which helps you draw the perfect cat eye flick, is half-off. It's usually $16 but is currently on sale for $8. It comes with a magnetic mirror compact for ease of storage. Buy Now

7. Smashbox VLADA Petal Metal Shimmer Spray

Smashbox VLADA Petal Metal Shimmer Spray $19.50 The rose gold trend is huge in 2018. So are body luminizers. This lightweight, illuminating body and face mist is a little bit of both. It is marked down to $19 from $38. So go for the rose gold add some pink shimmer to your skin. Buy Now

These October 2018 Sephora deals are just a few of many.