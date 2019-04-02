A brand new month means a slew of fresh rewards and deals for members of Sephora's Beauty Insider loyalty program. The retailer updates its exclusive member perks monthly and there's always something for Insiders to look forward to. Sephora’s April 2019 deals and rewards are now available for the taking.

In case you need a refresher about how the program works or are considering joining, here's all of the critical intel. It's free to join, and as a Beauty Insider, you earn redeemable points for every dollar you spend at Sephora. Once you spend $350 in a calendar year, you're upgraded to VIB status. When you spend $1,000 or more in a year, you graduate to VIB Rouge status. The more you spend, the higher your membership level. The higher your membership level, the better your rewards and benefits.

However, if you have yet to attain VIB or VIB Rouge status, do not fret. Sephora has various deals and free gifts available at every membership level, including the base Insider status.

The Beauty Offers are no joke. Those include premium freebies, like makeup bags or trial-sized products from prestige brands, that you score with a specific purchase and a promo code.

The Sephora Rewards Bazaar is generally pretty epic and always packed with unique items and experiences. Those can start as low as 250 points and can go as high as 50,000 points. These items are not for sale. Rather, Beauty Insiders obtain them by cashing out the aforementioned points that are accrued with each dollar spent at Sephora. The Bazaar boasts everything from makeup classes to trips to limited edition product sets.

Here are nine options to consider this month, from free hero products to tiny bags.

1. Swivel Compact Mirror

For 250 points, you can grab this utilitarian yet cute black swivel mirror. It's small, lightweight, and can be tucked into any handbag or clutch. It's also stamped with "Sephora Beauty Insider," effectively announcing your status. You can never have too many portable mirrors for touchups.

2. First Aid Beauty Skin So Fab Set

An amazing thing about the Sephora Rewards Bazaar is that it allows you to sample brands you may not have tried before. You may find your new "can't live without" product by testing the trial sizes. You can cash in 500 points for First Aid Beauty's Skin So Fab Set, which features face cleanser, cream, oil, and radiance-boosting pads.

3. Beauty Insider Sweepstakes — NYC Trip

If you can bear to part with only 25 of your program points, then enter into this killer sweepstakes. Sephora is giving away a trip for two to NYC. Perks include a Caudalie spa experience for two, along with two full-face makeovers with a Sephora Beauty Director and $500 each to spend on a personal shopping experience with a Beauty Director at Sephora. All that? For just 25 points with no purchase necessary? You would be remiss not to enter. You are allowed one entry per day through April 9.

4. Free Kat Von D Makeup Bag

Shoppers will receive a free, black patent leather Kat Von D makeup bag with the purchase of the brand's Saint or Sinner perfumes. If you've been eyeing either fragrance, now is the time to scoop one up since this freebie is too cool to snooze on. The KVDCHIC code is required in order to score this online-only deal.

5. Free Marc Jacobs Tote

If you prefer not to use plastic bags at the grocery store or Target, here's a cool and chic replacement. This canvas Marc Jacobs tote is free with the online purchase of select Marc Jacobs scents. Enter the DAISYSUN code to redeem the offer.

6. Free Trial-Size Urban Decay Eye Primer

A compact tube of Urban Decay's iconic Eyeshadow Primer Potion is available for free with all online purchases of $25. Use the code POTION to grab this product which helps eyeshadow stay all day.

7. Free Miu Miu Pouch & Perfume Sample

Online purchases of select Miu Miu fragrances come with a free and delightfully retro hot pink pouch that can be used as a coin purse and a an additional free perfume sample. The required code is MIUMIU.

8. Free Stella McCartney Pouch

Clearly, there are lots of mini bags available this month, including this sleek and chic pouch by Stella McCartney. It's free with online purchases of the brand's select fragrances. Why not try the designer's signature floral Stella perfume and bring home this rectangular beauty? Use the STELLAR code.

9. Free Trial-Size Fenty Powder

A trial-size version of Fenty Beauty's setting powder is available for digital purchases over $25. Just enter the PROSET code when checking out and choose from one of four shades.

There are other freebies and rewards in both the Beauty Offers and Rewards Bazaar sections of the site but these are some of the best. Go forth and take advantage of your membership in the Sephora Insider program. Be sure and check for additional updates and deals through April.