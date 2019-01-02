Now that the holidays are over, you can return to your regularly scheduled makeup shopping routine. As a member of Sephora's Beauty Insider loyalty program, you can start working towards next year's status level since spending resets on the first of the year. Sephora's January 2019 rewards and deals are a reminder of some of the best perks of this program.

Remember, you earn your points for every dollar you spend at Sephora as a Beauty Insider. Every purchase goes towards increasing your membership tier and thus your benefits. You can also cash in your points for cool stuff.

The freebies in the Rewards Bazaar are available in exchange for points accrued from purchases. The Bazaar is jam-packed with freebies, gift sets, trial sizes, experiences, and more. Some are available in stores, while others must be nabbed online. These sets and experiences are so good that diehard Sephora shoppers let their points pile up for 'em. The only caveat is this — some of the limited edition and highly coveted products and experiences often sell out on the quick. So you must act fast. Since the offerings are updated weekly, it's wise to check back, too.

There are also plenty of sales happening on the Sephora site on a daily basis. Right now is a rich time for sales, since there are loads of holiday sets that need to be moved in order to make room for new launches.

Here's what you can grab in January. Some of the free gifts are featured in the Beauty Offers section of the Sephora site. Most of those available via online purchases only.

1. Catchall Tray

Catchall Tray Sephora This black and white vanity tray can be used to store and display valuables or as chic decor. It'll cost you just 250 points.

2. Benefit Cosmetics Haul Of Faves Set

Benefit Cosmetics Haul Of Faves Sephora For 500 points, you can get a lengthening mascara, professional balm, bronzer, pore reducer, and the rose-tinted cheek and lip stain. It's a mini kit for a full face.

3. Free Cherry Print Makeup Bag

Courtesy of Sephora

This freebie is sorta buried on the site but it's so worth being unearthed. If you purchase Urban Decay's new Naked Cherry Palette, which is packed with berry-toned shadows, you get a free and limited edition cherry print makeup bag. You also get a sample from the brand's Cherry collection. Insiders are instructed to use the code "CHERRIES" when making a digital purchase to get that adorbs bag.

4. Free Kat Von D Compact

Courtesy of Sephora

If you purchase either the Kat Von D Saint or Sinner perfume, you can nab this free, branded mirror compact. Beauty Insiders should use the "REFLECT" code when checking out to get their compact. It's available while supplies last.

5. Free Bvlgari Clutch

Courtesy of Sephora

When you purchase a select Bvlgari fragrance, such as Omnia Pink Sapphire, you are gifted with this black, branded clutch that's adorned with a tassle. Use the "NIGHT" code upon checkout.

6. Complimentary Duffle Bag

Courtesy of Sephora

This versatile black duffle bag is perfect for weekend travel or for hitting the gym after work. You get it free when purchasing select Givenchy fragrances like Pi or Gentleman. Use the "GIVENCHY4ME" code if you are a Beauty Insider.

7. Free Aerin Sample Duo

Courtesy of Sephora

When you buy select Aerin fragrances, you can grab a Hibiscus Palm sample set for free. The checkout code required to redeem is "HIBISCUS."

8. Museum Of Ice Cream Sugar Wafer Face Palette

9. Stila Glitter & Glow Liquid Eyeshadow Set

10. Sol De Janeiro Bum Bum Bath Bomba Ornament

If you are not a Beauty Insider member yet, what are you waiting for? Clearly, the perks are too good to miss.