The calendar has turned and May is here. It's all about May flowers, Mother's Day, and the unofficial kickoff to summer known as Memorial Day Weekend. Sephora's May 2019 deals and rewards are also here. The fresh batch of benefits and exclusive perks for members of Sephora's Beauty Insider loyalty program are plentiful and sought-after.

Here's how the program works. The Beauty Insider program is free to join and you earn redeemable points for every dollar you spend at Sephora. Once you spend $350 in a calendar year, you earn VIB status. When you spend $1,000 or more in a year, you are upgraded to the top tier VIB Rouge status. The more you spend, the higher your membership level. The higher your membership level, the better your rewards and benefits.

If you've only recently joined the Beauty Insider program at the base level and have yet to attain VIB or VIB Rouge status, there are lots of discounts and free gifts available for you, as well.

Sephora's Beauty Offers features premium freebies, like branded bags or samples of new products that are available with a minimum purchase and a promo code.

The Sephora Rewards Bazaar boasts items and experiences that you can't purchase.

Rosdiana Ciaravolo/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Rather, Beauty Insiders obtain these rewards by cashing out the aforementioned points that are accrued with each dollar spent at Sephora. These offerings start as low as 100 points and can go as high as 50,000 points. While the Living Proof product and belt bag combos are now sold out, there's lot of other minis to try out. You never know. You may just find your new Holy Grail among them.

Here are the nine best deals and rewards for May.

1. Juliette Has A Gun Free Tote & Sample

Juliette Has A Gun Free Tote & Sample Sephora Buy At Sephora

With the online purchase of select Juliette Has A Gun fragrances, Beauty Insider shoppers can get a free canvas tote and a fragrance sample by using the "TOTESET" code. Ditch your ratty carryall and replace it with this cute bag.

2. Free Trial Size Milk Makeup Mascara

Free Trial Size Milk Makeup Mascara Sephora Buy At Sephora

If you purchase $25 worth of product online, you can get a trial size version of Milk Makeup's Kush mascara. It thickens and volumizes lashes. The "LIFTEDLASH" code applies.

3. Free Trial Size Kat Von D Go Big Or Go Home Mascara

Free Trial Size Kat Von D Go Big Or Go Home Mascara Sephora Buy At Sephora

You can take Kat Von D Beauty's latest innovation out for a test drive. The brand's new vegan Go Big Or Go Home Mascara is available as a free sample with online orders of $25 and more. Use the "VEGANLASH" code to get it.

4. Free Clinique Face Set

Free Clinique Face Set Sephora Buy At Sephora

Clinique is offering two freebies with any foundation purchase. You will receive a jar of Moisture Surge face lotion and a foundation bush. No code is required, and this perk applies to both in-store and online purchases.

5. Free Trial Size Glow Recipe Watermelon Sleeping Mask

Free Trial Size Glow Recipe Watermelon Sleeping Mask Sephora Buy At Sephora

Glow Recipe's Watermelon Sleeping Mask is light yet effective. If you've been wanting to try this fan favorite but have yet to commit, this free sample provides you with that chance. This freebie comes with any $25 online purchase and the "MELONGLOW" code is required.

6. Free Trial Size Verb Ghost Oil

Free Trial Size Ghost Verb Oil Sephora Buy At Sephora

Not only does this Verb hair serum smell gloriously like grapefruits, it also tames frizz, smooths ends, and increases shine. You only have to part with 100 points to get a tiny yet effective jar.

7. Free Trial Size Bare Minerals Dew Mist Setting Spray

Free Trial Size Bare Minerals Dew Mist Setting Spray Sephora Buy At Sephora

A plump, dewy glow is yours for the taking with this mini of Bare Minerals setting spray. It'll cost you 100 points but you'll be able to set your makeup and enjoy a mid-day refresh of skin.

8. Sephora Collection Brush Roll

Sephora Collection Brush Roll Sephora Buy At Sephora

You likely have lots of weekend travel in your future this summer. Keep your makeup tools clean and organized with this brush roll, which will deduct 750 points from your Beauty Insider account.

9. Beauty Insider Stamp Set

Beauty Insider Stamp Set Sephora Buy At Sephora

This isn't a product but it's still adorable. You can trade 250 points for this stamp set that proudly touts your Sephora status. Tag notebooks, your friends' hands, whatever.

You should make time every week to check the Beauty Offers and Rewards Bazaar verticals on the Sephora site since new perks will pop up. Have fun using your hard-earned points.