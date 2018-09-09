One of tennis' greats has vowed to fight for women after highlighting sexism in the sport. Serena Williams accused an umpire of sexism after he cited her for multiple code violations during her United States Open final against Naomi Osaka at Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York on Saturday. The 23-time Grand Slam champion accused the umpire of treating her differently than he would have treated a man.

According to the New York Times, Williams was penalized with a code violation after chair umpire Carlos Ramos alleged her coach was sending her signals from the stands early in her second set against Osaka. When a frustrated Williams broke her racket shortly later, Ramos issued a second code violation against her and awarded Osaka a penalty point, giving the young player a 5-3 lead.

When Williams confronted Ramos, vehemently denying his allegations of cheating, demanding an apology, and calling him a "thief" for taking a point from her, he issued her a third code violation and a game penalty.

"I've seen other men call other umpires several things," The Guardian reported Williams said at a press conference after the match. "I'm here fighting for women's rights and for women's equality and for all kinds of stuff. For me to say 'thief’' and for him to take a game, it made me feel like it was a sexist remark."

Williams went on to alleged that Ramos had never penalized a male player for saying "thief" by taking a game from them. "He's never taken a game from a man because they said 'thief,'" she said. "For me, it blows my mind. But I'm going to continue to fight for women."

Several other tennis champions echoed Williams' accusations of sexism, including former World No. 1 Billie Jean King. "When a woman is emotional, she's 'hysterical' and she's penalized for it," King tweeted Saturday. "When a man does the same, he's 'outspoken' & and there are no repercussions. Thank you, @ serenawilliams, for calling out this double standard. More voices are needed to do the same."

Retired professional tennis player James Blake also said he'd seen a gender-based double standard in the sport with male players like him receiving soft warnings instead of code violations or point and game penalties. "I will admit I have said worse and not gotten penalized," he tweeted early Sunday. "And I've also been given a 'soft warning' by the ump where they tell you knock it off or I will have to give you a violation. He should have at least given her that courtesy."

More to come...