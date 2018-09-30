Is there anything that Serena Williams cannot do? She's a phenomenal tennis player (obviously), a hands-on mother, a successful entrepreneur, and on top of all that she can sing and she showed off her skills for a great cause. Serena Williams shared a video of herself topless singing "I Touch Myself" to encourage women to examine their breasts for signs of breast cancer.

Along with the video that the tennis player shared on Instagram, she wrote, "This Breast Cancer Awareness Month I've recorded a version of The Divinyls global hit 'I Touch Myself' to remind women to self-check regularly."

The athlete admitted, "Yes, this put me out of my comfort zone, but I wanted to do it because it's an issue that affects all women of all colors, all around the world." It's unclear what she's referring to be "this," but props to her for being comfortable enough to go topless and sing for the greater good. She really can do it all.

Williams told her followers, "Early detection is key — it saves so many lives. I just hope this helps to remind women of that." There are a lot of ad campaigns urging people to take on healthful habits, but this one is definitely a helpful reminder since it's so creative. It's likely that whoever sees the video will be compelled to be more conscious of their health and hopefully spread that awareness to friends and family members.

Just like pretty much everything else that Williams does, the ad campaign garnered a lot of reactions from her fans on social media.

Twitter user @ProudResister praised Williams for her singing, and for her quest to spread awareness about breast cancer detection, writing,

"She is the greatest of all time. And she can SING too! @serenawilliams thank you for using your beautiful voice to spread awareness about breast cancer @itouchmyselforg. P.S. I love you (and my boyfriend's totally ok with it)."

Meanwhile, Twitter user @dijupp posted a link to an article about the campaign and wrote, "Well done and thank you # SerenaWilliams excellent # breastcancer awareness video — reminds us all to check our breasts/ chest regularly. For signs, symptoms and support see ⁦@BCCare⁩."

Rosie O'Donnell tweeted a link to Serena's Instagram post, prompting a fan to respond with "Love this so much. Five years ago I was diagnosed with breast cancer and eight surgeries later, I'm alive, healthy and a survivor! It's so important to get yourself checked. Thank you@serenawilliams!"

On September 29, Williams posted a video of the campaign on her own Twitter account, which prompted a lot of feedback from her followers. One fan, @zaynlove2016, responded with: "Inspiring. Thank u Serena. I've lost family to Breast Cancer. This is IMPORTANT!" It truly is very important.

Twitter user @stillshoutin responded with a video of their own and wrote to Williams, "Thanks for the reminder!! 22 years after a diagnosis of invasive, aggressive, metastatic #breastcancer I'm still cancer free!! #stillshoutinovahere #cookinupgoodhealth."

Williams really stepped out of her comfort zone with this awareness campaign, but just like everything else she does, she completely aced it, tennis pun intended.