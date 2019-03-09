Friday marked International Women's Day, and for tennis star Serena Williams, the day constituted "a reinvigorated call to action." In an essay for Fortune, Williams explained that she is a board member for SurveyMonkey, and that she had commissioned some data about women at work in that capacity. Serena Williams' International Women's Day message indicates that women still face numerous double standards — both at work and as parents.

According to the survey, 93 percent of women polled described work-life balance as "extremely" or "very important." However, nearly 50 percent of women polled — and an even higher percentage of working mothers specifically, including Williams — indicated that they have sacrificed career goals for family. In partnership with Williams, SurveyMonkey learned that working mothers often face the most difficult choices, with women being four times more likely than men to be primary caregivers.

"More than half of moms feel guilty leaving their children to go to work and a third say their job makes it challenging to do the things they want and need to do for their family," Williams explained in her essay. "Forget the cliché of ‘having it all,’ the reality is, women are trying to do it all."

As a result, women were less likely to report being comfortable with taking career risks than men. In fact, only 47 percent of women polled said they would be "extremely" or "very" comfortable taking risks to advance their careers, compared to 57 percent of men.

More to come...