In her latest Instagram post, Serena Williams opened up about motherhood and her career in an honest, authentic way. Williams talked about her own struggles last week, and then cited what she'd learned about postpartum depression in the following days. She clarified that those feelings were "totally normal," which her fans absolutely loved.

Williams' post read,

Last week was not easy for me. Not only was I accepting some tough personal stuff, but I just was in a funk. Mostly, I felt like I was not a good mom.I read several articles that said postpartum emotions can last up to 3 years if not dealt with. I like communication best. Talking things through with my mom, my sisters, my friends let me know that my feelings are totally normal.

Williams continued,

It's totally normal to feel like I'm not doing enough for my baby. We have all been there. I work a lot, I train, and I'm trying to be the best athlete I can be. However, that means that although I have been with her every day of her life, I'm not around as much as I would like to be. Most of you moms deal with the same thing. Whether stay-at-home or working, finding that balance with kids is a true art. You are the true heroes.

Williams concluded her post by adding, "I’m here to say: if you are having a rough day or week--it’s ok--I am, too!!! There’s always tomm!"

Williams' post comes at the end of a long summer for Williams, who—after giving birth less than a year ago— fought her way to the finals of Wimbledon, before losing to Angelique Kerber. Though many applauded the feat of even getting to the finals, especially after Williams nearly dying after childbirth due to a blood clot complication, Williams was unhappy with her outcome.

After her loss, she said to reporters, "For all the moms out there, I did this for you. I tried my best,” she said. “I was really happy to get this far. It’s obviously disappointing, but I can’t be disappointed. I’m literally just getting started.”

Williams' husband, Reddit founder Alexis Ohanian, also took to Instagram to talk about Williams' role as a mother, though his post was focused on encouraging her.

Ohanian wrote,

"Days after our baby girl was born, I kissed my wife goodbye before surgery and neither of us knew if she would be coming back.We just wanted her to survive—10 months later, she's in the #Wimbledon final.Congratulations, @angie.kerber.@serenawilliams will be holding a trophy again soon—she's got the greatest one waiting at home for her. Our family knows she'll win many more trophies, too.She's just getting started. And I couldn't be more proud."

Since Williams posted her Instagram, many people have flocked to social media to express their love and support for her. Marissa Evans of The Texas Tribune tweeted, "To have @ Beyonce AND @ serenawilliams not only LANDING THE COVERS OF @ voguemagazine but also opening up about their pregnancy complications as black women within MONTHS of each other is powerful and wild and shows black women maternal morbidity is unkind to so many black moms."

Meanwhile, fellow tennis star Andy Roddick tweeted to Williams with a similar, if shorter response: "You’re a badass lady !"