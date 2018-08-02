President Trump's speeches at rallies tend to be somewhat off the cuff, and lately have faced ridicule for seeming out of touch with the average American. At a Florida rally on Tuesday, Trump advocated for voter ID requirements by claiming that picture IDs are even required to buy groceries — even though, except when purchasing things like alcohol or cigarettes, they're not. On Wednesday, Seth Meyers shut down Trump's grocery ID remark with some good old-fashioned roasting on Late Night with Seth Meyers.

"If you go out and you want to buy groceries, you need a picture on a card, you need ID," the president said in a clip.

"No, you don't," Meyers cut in, shaking his head. "Unless you’re buying your groceries at a strip club." He continued, "Trump has no idea how daily life works for the average American." With a Trump-imitation voice that has become part of his late night repertoire, Meyers played a caricature of the president, saying, "You need an I.D. to buy groceries, and then sometimes the groceries don’t fit in your helicopter. And your butler has to ride home in the second helicopter, you guys get it, I don’t know why I’m telling you this."

In June, the president was similarly mocked after he bragged that his supporters are better than the so-called "elites" because "we got more money ... we got better houses and apartments, we got nicer boats" at a rally in North Dakota.

