Seth Meyers' "Skip Politics" Button In 'Lobby Baby' Doubles As A Sneaky Joke

"It might be weird to even be seeing my legs right now," Seth Meyers says at the beginning of his new Netflix special, Seth Meyers: Lobby Baby. After five years on NBC's Late Night, the host comes out from behind his desk to tell stories about his marriage, his upbringing, and his "lobby baby" (meant literally, as his wife gave birth to their second child in their apartment building's lobby.) Naturally, the special also features some political jokes — including one that doubles as a sneaky troll of anyone who chooses to hit the "Skip Politics" button that pops up around the 40-minute mark.

Similar to the "Skip Intro" button that appears at the beginning of TV shows on the platform, "Skip Politics" allows viewers to skip past seven minutes of political jokes from the Saturday Night Live alum. It initially seems like it's meant for Donald Trump supporters — and those who are merely sick of hearing about politics — but the button is actually a joke in and of itself. So even if you want to see Meyers' impression of Trump at church — which is good, and you should watch it — it works best if you click first, watch the joke, then go back to find out what led to the punchline.

Netflix on YouTube

In fact, it seems like the point of the "skip" button is expressly for this joke, rather than to appease fans of Meyers' who may not agree with his views. As Meyers says, "the jokes are the only good part about living through the Trump era."

The rest of the hour-long special is pretty firmly non-political, instead focusing on the comedian's personal life. He retraces the history of his relationship with wife Alexi Ashe through jokes about their engagement, wedding planning, and how he almost became a murder suspect the day they got married. (She had food poisoning and had to go to the emergency room. She's fine now.)

There's also the titular "lobby baby" story, including an apt description of their son unexpectedly appearing in Ashe's sweatpants as if "a velour boa constrictor ate a baby." And there's an extended monologue about Meyers and all of his annoying habits that he tells in the third person, from the perspective of his wife. Apparently, being able to find the yogurt in their fridge is a struggle that will outlive the Trump presidency and all of his jokes about it.