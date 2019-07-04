Shay Mitchell has no time for trolls. The Pretty Little Liars star recently announced that she was pregnant with her first child, with boyfriend Matte Babel, and currently on a girls' trip to Italy for some much-needed R&R before the big day arrives, when she'll have even more on her plate. Mitchell is also having to deal with online bullying due to the exciting news, but she's proven to be a total pro at putting trolls in their place. Shay Mitchell's response to an Instagram troll shows that she's living her best pregnant life, and refusing to feel any shame for it.

On Thursday, July 4, while celebrating Independence Day abroad along the beautiful coast of Italy, the actor posted a photo on the 'Gram of her and gal pal Alex Merrell living it up on a yacht, with matching sunglasses, their hair wrapped in towels, and their best bikini poses on display. She's basically on the vacation that every one of us deserves. Being the witty wordsmith that she is, Mitchell described her new summer bod, captioning the post "This is my new sucking in..." For the record, her pregnant body is still a very enviable one.

But one troll was seemingly dismayed by the sight of Mitchell's pregnant body, shocked by the fact that she had a bun in the oven without a wedding ring on her finger, and attempted to shame her for it. "How?? Is she married?," Instagram user @n_1_a commented under her post. The nasty remark didn't go unnoticed by Mitchell, and she had the perfect rebuttal. "Not married, can you believe it still happened?!!," she cleverly responded, expertly shaming the troll for attempting to shame her.

Instagram / @shaymitchell

Mitchell announced that she was pregnant very recently, on Friday, June 28, and the way that she revealed the news was just as clever as her clapback. Mitchell posted a stunning portrait of her proudly sporting her bare baby bump on Instagram, jokingly asking her followers, "Does this mean I’m allowed to drive in the car pool lane at all times now?" She's asking the important questions, people.

The star also posted a video about her pregnancy on her YouTube channel, where she opened up about why she wanted to keep her big news a secret at first and told her fans the crazy lengths that she and her glam team went to conceal her stomach. Now that she's no longer hiding the secret, she plans to give her fans an even deeper look at her journey to motherhood with her new YouTube series Almost Ready, premiering on July 17.

“It’s exciting, nerve-racking, difficult and emotional all at the same time,” Mitchell said in a statement, as reported by Deadline. “Everyone waits for the right time to make the announcement, and for me, it wasn’t until I couldn’t hide it anymore and was tired of wearing over-sized sweatshirts. We’re beyond excited and looking forward to starting a family. I’ve learned so much about myself and parenthood over the past six months, and feel like I haven’t even scratched the surface! It’s going to be a wild ride!”

Shay Mitchell on YouTube

Mitchell is not letting any online bullying get her down at such a happy moment in her life. You go, girl.