Shondaland is expanding its TV empire with a new series. Shonda Rhimes’ Netflix anthology series Notes on Love will include episodes written by Jenny Han, Norman Lear, and more influential writers and artists. Netflix announced on Tuesday, Sept. 24 that the anthology will explore the “unexpected life-changing, euphoric, hilarious, surreal, and all-consuming” ways in which “love intersects in everyone's lives,” as per The Hollywood Reporter. While a premiere date has yet to be announced, the first season will explore the intersection of love and marriage, and the ways in which the institution changes.

More so, each episode will be penned by a different writer. Along with Han (author of the Netflix hit To All the Boys I've Loved Before) and Lear (influential TV creator behind One Day at a Time and its Netflix reboot), the following artists will write for Notes on Love: TV writer Aaron Shure (The Office, Everybody Loves Raymond), actor Steve Martin, singer-songwriter Diane Warren, writer Lindy West (author of Hulu’s Shrill adaptation), comedian Ahamefule J. Oluo, and, of course, Rhimes herself. More writers will be announced at a later date.

Notes on Love marks Rhimes’ ninth project with Netflix. In August 2017, it was announced that the Grey’s Anatomy creator had inked a four-year deal with the streaming service. As such, Rhimes currently has eight other projects in development with Netflix.

A few of Rhimes’ upcoming projects include Bridgerton, a historical romance based on the book series by Julia Quinn set to debut in 2020, an adaptation of The Warmth of Other Suns, a novel by Isabel Wilkerson, an adaptation of the New York Magazine article about fraudster Anna Delvey titled How Anna Delvey Tricked New York's Party People, and Pico & Sepulveda, an 1840s period piece set against the Mexican-American War.

As per Entertainment Weekly, Rhimes said in a statement about her new deal with Netflix back in July 2018: “I wanted the new Shondaland to be a place where we expand the types of stories we tell, where my fellow talented creatives could thrive and make their best work and where we as a team come to the office each day filled with excitement,” Rhimes said. “Everyone at Netflix have been incredible partners in making that happen. This is Shondaland 2.0.”

Notes on Love, as well as Rhimes’ eight other projects, join the ranks of Shondaland’s other TV dramas that still currently remain on air at her former network, ABC: Grey’s Anatomy (in its 16th season come Sept. 26), How to Get Away With Murder (in its sixth and final season come Sept. 26), and Station 19 (renewed for a third season in May). As TVLine has noted, Rhimes will still have an active role in those dramas until they respectively wrap.

Notes on Love comes on the heels of a similar Amazon anthology series titled Modern Love, based on the New York Times column of the same name and set to premiere on Oct. 18. The star-studded adaptation starring Anne Hathaway, Dev Patel, Tina Fey, Andy Garcia, and more will similarly explore the intersection of love, relationships, and human connection.

Between Notes on Love and Modern Love, love is certainly in the TV air.