When it comes to animated fairytales, there's nothing out there really quite like Shrek. Its modern take on the classic stories we were told as kids made for some hilarious — and even sometimes raunchy — entertainment. (Not to mention it's great Smashmouth soundtrack.) So it may please you to know that this beloved franchise is now getting in on the revival treatment that is currently sweeping the nation. Both Shrek and Puss 'n Boots are getting rebooted, according to Variety, and that means there will be plenty more Ogre goodness on the big screen coming soon.

Despicable Me creator Chris Meledandri is undertaking the responsibility of bringing the beloved Shrek franchise back to life, which hasn't released new material on the big screen since all the way back in 2010. And while some fans may be hesitant to see these iconic stories continue on for fear of new movies tarnishing the memory of the original's glory, it should please most to know that Meledandri has every intention of keeping the voices of the cast the same if at all possible. That means that the likes of Mike Myers, Eddie Murphy, Cameron Diaz, and Antonio Banderas could all return for potential projects. If they are able and willing, of course, that could very well make all the difference for how audiences receive this new iteration of the franchise.

Of course, if the actors aren't available to reprise their vocal roles, that's not to say that the entire project will be nixed altogether. On the contrary, in fact, but it is Meledandri's wish to keep that aspect of the films the same to help add in that nostalgia factor for viewers.

“When you look back on those vocal performances they’re awesome, and while you certainly could make a case for a complete reinvention, I find myself responding to my own nostalgic feelings of wanting to go back to those characterizations,” Meledandri explained to Variety. “The challenge for us has been to find something that really does feel like it’s not simply yet another film in a series of sequels.”

That will be a difficult obstacle to overcome for sure, given how many spin-offs and recreations of the beloved characters are already out there. Since Shrek's release in 2001, both characters Shrek and Puss 'n Boots have gone on to star in their own short films, holiday specials, and even Netflix shows. Oh, and let's not forget the theatrical release of Shrek The Musical. Suffice it to say, the wonderful world of Shrek has been to every corner of the entertainment world, so to come up with a new and fresh take on the franchise is sure to be challenging. But it's a challenge that Meledandri is more than ready to tackle.

“There’s a tremendous amount of fun to be had in that world, but it’s a high bar to find a story that’s truly world,” Meledandri said during the same interview. “You want to find something in the narrative that really feels like a departure.”

There is no word on what, exactly, this Shrek and/or Puss in Boots reboot will look like, but it certainly sounds like Meledandri's plan is to create a new series of films. Still, he may need some time in order to figure out how he'd like to proceed with the story. But given how many layers characters like Shrek has, it shouldn't be long until inspiration strikes. Ogres are like onions, after all.