Siggy Is Leaving ‘Real Housewives Of New Jersey’ After Season 8 & Fans Are Overjoyed

The New Jersey Housewives are facing a big casting change. Siggy Flicker is leaving Real Housewives of New Jersey after Season 8, she confirmed to Bravo's The Daily Dish on Friday. "After much reflection and Bravo’s support, I have decided that this will be my last season on The Real Housewives of New Jersey." Her statement continued, "I am grateful to the network for allowing me to be part of this successful franchise and wish only the best for Teresa [Giudice], Melissa [Gorga], Dolores [Catania], Danielle [Staub], and Margaret [Josephs]. At this time, I want to focus on my beautiful family, my growing business and some exciting new projects." She will still appear at the Season 8 reunion.

The news doesn't come as a surprise, especially after the season she's had. After 11 episodes, Flicker has found herself as pretty much an outsider of the group, save for her BFF Catania. Ever since she cried over Giudice and Gorga smashing the birthday cake, Flicker had specially made for Gorga, well, things have gone downhill. She even called the sister-in-laws "trash" for what they did. The cake debacle also led to Flicker and Josephs (who was introduced to the group by Flicker) finding themselves at odds.

So much so, that Flicker accused Josephs of being "anti-Semitic," which Josephs adamantly denied. It all stemmed from Josephs using Adolf Hitler as an example during an argument, which Flicker took offense to as someone who is Jewish and a daughter of a Holocaust survivor. "I don’t know how to explain myself to you guys. To me it’s insensitive,” she said. “"From the time I was a young girl, the Holocaust is part of who I am. I gave her [Josephs] an opportunity to say, 'Hey maybe that was in poor taste …' In life, there’s just certain references that cannot be made."

As for Josephs, she apologized to Flicker, "I would never know that would hurt you to the core, and that wasn't my intention. Hitler's a trigger word for you, you know, if I knew that, I would've never even said it. I would never want to hurt you. I'm sorry."

Eventually, Flicker thanked Josephs for her apology and also said, "I want to believe with all my heart and soul that you are not anti-Semitic." She later added, "But if I hurt your feelings, I apologize for that." Finally, she took back her "anti-Semitic" comment by telling Josephs, "I said it in the heat of the moment, but I don’t think that you’re anti-Semitic. I don’t believe that Margaret is anti-Semitic, I believe that Margaret is anti-Siggy."

While this particular argument between Flicker and Josephs was worked out, compared to her first season (Season 7), Flicker has quickly become the villain of Season 8 — and someone a lot of viewers refuse to get behind. The way the relationship expert has reacted so far over the course of this season has left a bad taste in many fans' mouths. To learn that she is exiting as a Housewife, well, there are lot of RHONJ viewers jumping for joy.

It will certainly be interesting to see how the rest of RHONJ Season 8 plays out and also what the future holds for the Bravo series now that Flicker is departing.