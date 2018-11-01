Falling during a gymnastics routine won't necessarily doom your score, but it often does. The norms don't really apply, though, when you're one of the best gymnasts of all time. Simone Biles' world championships all-around performance made history in Doha, Qatar, even though she took a spill not once, but twice.

The World Artistic Gymnastics Championships has three components: team finals, individual all-around finals, and apparatus finals (i.e. events focused on specific apparatuses, like vault and beam). Biles won in the second category on Thursday and became the first woman ever to win four world all-around titles.

That's not all. She now holds a dozen world titles, according to TeamUSA.org, which leaves her tied with male gymnast Vitaly Scherbo for the most ever. She could surpass him if things go well for her in the next couple of days. TeamUSA.org reports that she has four chances to win gold in the apparatus events and that she's favorited in three of them.

But it wasn't a day of pure triumph for Biles. She fell twice: once on the balance beam and once on vault. In the latter, the mistake came while performing her signature move, "the Biles," an incredibly difficult series of twists with a somersault. It's based off of a roundoff entry called the "Cheng," according to Slate, which is so hard that it's rarely seen in women's competitions. But it wasn't hard enough for Biles. She recently added an extra half-twist to make it her own.

Because of the falls, Biles wasn't feeling particularly joyous after her win on Thursday. "I'm still pretty disappointed in myself because I know what I can do out there, despite the winning all-around gold," she told USA Gymnastics in an interview afterward. "It doesn't show who I am. And that's just kind of disappointing. But we have finals, so hopefully I'll redeem myself."

"I don't know, I guess it's good to be back on the podium, even with the falls, but it just sucks," she added frustratedly. "It just sucks, man!"

