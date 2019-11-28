Tis the season for holiday collections aplenty, some of them more dope than others. Case in point: Skechers just released its Premium Heritage holiday collection and they’re luxe AF. Because they’re so boldly printed, they make for a festive shoe staple for the holidays and beyond.

This colorful throwback is the follow-up to Skechers’ Premium Heritage One collection that dropped in September. The holiday line of five sneakers kicked off worldwide on Nov. 15, and each pair acts as a standout piece for literally any fall or winter outfit. According to the brand, they used higher-end materials on the outsoles and mixed them with fun prints, so the collection is even more eye-catching than before.

Skechers has updated the chunky heels trend the brand helped make famous in the ‘90s with its Skechers Energy sneaker. These updated chunky heels now come in several different styles, including the Skechers D’Lites 3.0 in a cheetah and snakeskin print. Each pair retails for $125 and is available in stores and online for a limited time on Skechers.com. Ready for the deets? Here’s what to expect in this sick holiday collection.

Skechers Energy — Captains View

The Skechers Energy gets an update in royal blue, red, and gold. The original dad shoe comes to life with a gold chain and red cheetah print design reminiscent of the trends of decades' past.

Skechers D’Lites — Golden Era

The OG Skechers D'Lites are simple, but look high-end with its gold chains and black leather material. These are a match for a midi skirt, jeans, and even some casual dresses.

Skechers D’Lites 3.0 — The Cheetah Queen

The Cheetah Queen pair is wildly cool. Though it's in rainbow cheetah print, the closer you look, there are two different textures on the outer — denim and leather. Talk about a statement shoe.

Skechers D'Lites 3.0 Flashy Stud

The Skechers Flashy stud version of the D'Lites 3.0 are very holiday, but still chic. If you're worried about getting these babies dirty, they come in a black version, too.