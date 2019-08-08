You can't help but love a good and nostalgic fashion mashup — and this one is really good and really nostalgic. Skechers and L.A. Gear dropped a retro sneaker collection. It's the same L.A. Gear Slammer shoe you wore —and loved— as a kid. The updated Slammer silhouette is now offered in seven color choices and adult sizes. You're pretty much going to want to own every pair. If you've been eyeing the old school sneaker trend but have yet to commit to adding an athletic-inspired pair to your closet and your OOTD, this reboot will be the catalyst that convinces you to take the plunge.

Each pair costs $65 and is available in sizes 5 through 11. The collection is a true blast from the past and provides just the vintage boost your casual summer and fall wardrobes need. Skechers was a beloved late '90s and early '00s brand while L.A. Gear was absolutely dominant in the '80s. They're even better together.

The L.A. Gear Slammer, which features colored accents and piping, was a smash hit when it was originally released. You, your mom, and your cool and fashionable aunt very likely wore the Slammer back in the day. This mid-top kick was also the first basketball-inspired fashion sneaker created for women, according to the press release received by Bustle.

Now, the Slammer is back with a modern, Skechers-inspired twist.

Ultimately, this sneaker collection is a hybrid of three decades of sporty styles and all of the details are truly complimentary. Yes, these Slammers include the signature L.A. Gear California license plate keychain — just like they did in the '80s. The collection looks retro but it features modern amenities and updates, like Skechers Air-Cooled memory foam. So they are as comfy as they are cute.

Sneaker lovers can pair these kicks with LBDs, with leggings, mini skirts, and skinnies. They truly go with everything and anything.

The Skechers x L.A. Gear collab is a currently on sale at the Skechers site and at select retailers nationwide. You should totally clear an hour during your weekend to engage in some sneaker shopping and retail therapy. The range is limited edition so it's best to shop soon and before it sells out.

Below is a closer look at each pair, which features the smoothest leather and a vintage vibe. Consider this your fair warning, though. It will be hard to pick a favorite because they are all so damn adorbs.

1. White + Light Pink Slammer

This silhouette is all about two-tone laces and millennial pink piping. You could wear this pair to a NKOTB concert.

2. White + Black + Pink Slammer

This pair adds a splash of black in all the right places. White, black, and pink for the win.

3. Black Slammer

If you are an all black everything type, this is so YOUR pair. It's completely monochromatic from the soles to the tongue to the laces.

4. White + Black + Yellow Slammer

This pair features a pop of yellow in the piping, laces, and holes. Kylie Jenner would wear these kicks with leggings and an oversized tee.

5. White + Black + Hot Pink Slammer

Millennial pink isn't the only fashionable shade of pink. Hot pink is just as cool, if not cooler.

6. White + Black + Turquoise Slammer

This pair has not one but two pops of color with the pink laces and the turquoise accents. These kicks are never, ever boring.

7. White Slammer

The all-white pair is the trendiest pair of the bunch. You can swap out the laces for black ones if you want to have even more fashionable footwear fun.

You can add a major dose of '80s-meets-'90s flair to your OOTD through this throwback footwear.