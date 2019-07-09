In the season that makes you break a sweat, the go-to shoe move has to be slides. The classic sandal style, however, is getting a super cute and comfortable upgrade with the Skechers and LINE FRIENDS collection that just launched. Fair warning: Don’t be surprised if you find yourself wanting every single pair.

Slipping into summer shoes just got a whole lot more fun. According to a Skechers representative, the shoe brand has collaborated with the sticker characters from mobile messenger app, “LINE” to pull off some adorable sliders that feature some of the cutest critters on the uppers of the shoes. Although the look of the sliders will have shoppers cooing, wearers of the sliders will find extra comfort in every little step they take in Skechers’ cushioned Plush Foam footbed that's embedded into the soles. Plus, the sliders are lightweight enough to carry on your way to the beach.

While dodging the summer heat, shoppers can select a pair of slides from the limited edition collection baring the faces of Brown The Bear, Cony The Rabbit, Sally The Chick and Brown’s baby sister bear, Choco. Each character shoe comes in an colorful assortment of navy, sky blue, white, and hot pink.

The cute collection is already available for purchase on Skechers.com and will be offered in select Skechers stores. Every pair is available in sizes 5 to 11 and retails for $50.

Here’s every single style in the line.

Skechers & LINE FRIENDS Cony the Rabbit

Sure, plain white shoes are great, but these have even more personality. Cony the rabbit's smiling face comes to the forefront of these adorable sliders, so you can be the life of the pool party.

Skechers & LINE FRIENDS Brown The Bear

Brown The Bear's ears sprawl out across the royal blue pair of Skechers sliders. If you're ever in the mood for something a little low-key with color, these should do you just right.

Skechers & LINE FRIENDS in Choco The Bear

On the flip side, for any beachgoers who enjoy a bright pop of color, these Choco sliders are a summer vibe. The baby bear rocks a pair of pink shades to match the shoes, and they're a surefire way to nab the room's attention to your slider shoe game.

Skechers & LINE FRIENDS in Sally The Chick

The last pair in this animated collection are these light blue pair of sliders that feature Sally The Chick. Not only do these make anyone a cool kid on the block, but the upper band is smooth and flexible enough even for those who may have wider feet. It's a win-win, chickadees.

This limited edition collection proves that the slider trend isn't one that plans to go out of style anytime soon. Thankfully, Skechers makes it possible for slider lovers to own a casual statement shoe that's cute, but more importantly, comfortable during those long strolls on the boardwalk.