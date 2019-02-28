One skin care brand is doing its best to give back to its community in 2019. The Right To Shower is donating 100 percent of its profits in 2019 in order to fund showers for the homeless. The brand believes that access to cleanliness is a fundamental human right.

Being denied hygiene can lead to negative outcomes that make homelessness even more difficult.

"This makes it all too easy for [people experiencing homelessness] to be 'othered', rejected, and unseen by society, compromising their sense of dignity and their chance to feel included in the community," the brand explains on its site.

Having a chance to clean up can have a chain effect that can lead to feelings of dignity, strength, and joy.

"We believe no one should be denied access to cleanliness. Free showers should be made accessible to those living on the streets — because one shower can contribute to improving health & well-being and restoring one’s dignity in their community," The Right To Shower's site reads.

According to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, more than 550,000 Americans experience homelessness and don’t have regular access to clean, safe shower spaces. Because of that, The Right To Shower will be donating all of its profits in its first year in business to mobile shower organizations across the country.

The Right To Shower crafted a range of products with clean and naturally derived ingredients. The head to toe products are vegan, sulfate and paraben free, and use 100 percent recycled packaging.

Strength Body Wash $11.99 The Right To Shower BUY AT THE RIGHT TO SHOWER

“The core of this brand is around building a social enterprise — a sustainable, self-funding model to fuel change ongoing, versus a onetime donation," Laura Fruitman and Leandro Barreto, co-founders of The Right To Shower, share with Bustle via email. "We can have far more of a long-term impact this way, as well as work to build awareness around the issue."

The Right To Shower has teamed up with the organization Lava Mae to achieve its goal. Lava Mae repurposes retired transportation buses into showers and toilets on wheels to deliver hygiene to those experiencing homelessness. Lava Mae also creates "Pop-Up Care Villages." These are one-stop events that not only offer showers, but also haircuts, food, clothing, medical care, and employment services. Since Lava Mae's inception in 2013, the organization has provided more than 58,000 showers to more than 15,000 guests.

Dignity Body Wash $11 The Right To Shower BUY AT THE RIGHT TO SHOWER

The Right To Shower also plans to extend its commitment to fighting homelessness well past its 2019 timeline. To help inform its long-term dedication to the cause, the brand has created a coalition of experts and advocates. Teaming up with organizations like Heartland Alliance and Hospitality House, The Right To Shower has created a set of goals it will work towards to ensure that everyone experiencing homelessness will be supported and respected.

Right now, you can buy The Right To Shower products at Amazon and your local Whole Foods retailer.

Hope Bar Soap $7.99 The Right to Shower BUY AT THE RIGHT TO SHOWER

In addition to using the brand's products, you can also help The Right To Shower's mission by volunteering. You can volunteer directly with Lava Mae, or you can donate to help convert buses into showering stations. Never has taking a shower felt so good.