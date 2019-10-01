Once you enter the world of true crime, it's a hard place to get back out of. True stories of murders and disappearances tap into our natural curiosity, and now Sky are launching a true crime channel to facilitate this. Now home to shows from premium American channels like HBO and Oxygen, Sky Crime will give British viewers the chance to delve into some of the U.S.'s darkest mysteries, alongside cases from the UK.

Available to watch from today on (Oct. 1, 2019) on Sky and NOW TV, Sky Crime will feature shows that aren't available on any other on-demand streaming services in the UK. And alongside HBO and Oxygen, Sky Crime will also air "first run content" from production companies Jupiter and Woodcut.

The launch coincides with Sky Comedy, which will see the broadcaster give viewers the chance to see more US comedies alongside familiar British ones. "Sky Crime, the home of premium true crime, will complement Sky Witness perfectly," Zai Bennett, Managing Director of Content, said in a press statement.

"By investing in the best of the US as well as doubling our investment in original drama and comedy, we are making Sky an unbeatable destination for the best range of premium TV."

Throughout October and November, viewers will be able to watch eleven true crime series, including The Case Against Adnan Syed, which previously aired on Sky Atlantic. This series follows a reinvestigation into the murder of 18-year-old Hae Min Lee, and her boyfriend Adnan Syed who was convicted of her death in 1999. The case was explored in the 2014 Serial podcast, but this four-part docuseries explores the investigation and how the case stands now.

The Case Against Adnan Syed is available to watch now, alongside Snapped, The Jinx, and Britain's Most Evil Killers. Snapped is a long-running American series that "depicts the true, high profile and bizarre stories of women pushed to the edge and resort to murder", the press statement reads. Snapped previously aired on the Crime+Investigation channel.

The Jinx investigates the 1982 disappearance of Kathie Durst, wife of New York real estate heir Robert Durst who "has long been a suspect" in the case. And Britain's Most Evil Killers will uncover "the stories of some of the world's most shockingly evil killers," and will kick off with "the cold-blooded murder of Joanna Yeates" in Dec. 2010.

Sky Crime will also give viewers the chance to see acclaimed HBO docu-series I Love You, Now Die (Oct. 6) and The Disappearance of Susan Cox Powell (Nov. 3).

Sky/NOW TV

I Love You, Now Die explores the circumstances that led to 18-year-old Conrad Roy to end his own life, and how his then-girlfriend 17-year-old Michelle Carter reportedly played a part in his death. The Disappearance of Susan Cox Powell "attempts to uncover new details of the last few years of Susan's life," and how her then husband Josh Powell and his father were allegedly involved.

The channel will also feature Who Killed Garrett Phillips? (Oct. 20), Conman: The Life and Crimes of Mark Acklom (Oct. 7), In Defense Of (Oct. 2), Mark of a Killer (Oct. 4), and In Ice Cold Blood (Oct. 3).

So if you've managed to make your way through the vast true crime catalogue on Netflix and are stumped for some new content, Sky Crime is totally the channel for you.