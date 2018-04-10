If you're completely over rainbows and unicorns and mermaids, there's a new collection on the makeup market that may just make your day. Smashbox's rose gold Petal Metal Collection is the on-trend switch-up makeup needs, and with its stunning products and dazzling color, it's every millennial's dream.

The collection is actually a collaboration with makeup artist Vlada Haggerty who's incredible metallic artwork you've probably seen all over Instagram. Her signature looks is all over these new Smashbox products, and honestly, not only are the products stunning, but the packaging is seriously next level.

What's inside this rose gold, metallic dream collection that looks like if a copper penny and millennial pink everything had a love child? There's more than enough for everyone. Inside, fans of Smashbox and Haggerty will find a whopping nine products. Shoppers will be able to snag a pressed powder highlight (with an over-the-top stunning rose pattern) in two shades, a shimmer spray, shimmer drops, eyeshadow palette, primer, liquid eyeliner, two liquid lipsticks, and bejeweled eyeliner strips. Of course, given the name of the collection, each item features a bit of either floral detail or a specifically rose gold hue. To say it's a beautiful, diverse round up of products is kind of an understatement.

Haggerty's signature art typically features the rose gold shade fans will find throughout the collection, and the packaging is a perfect representation of the artist. Not only is the shade spot-on, but you'll also notice her well-known drip artwork across many of the new products.

That drip artwork may look especially familiar to you as both Kylie Cosmetics and Make Up For Ever have gotten some serious internet ire for using similar designs without crediting Haggerty. Eventually, Kylie Jenner did give the makeup artist a shoutout on her Instagram page.

Now, Haggerty's work is being incorporated into a brand's aesthetic by the artist herself. If you're already in love with the collection, there's good news. According to the Smashbox Cosmetics Instagram page, you can officially pre-order the Petal Metal collection, and it will begin shipping on Apr. 14.

What exactly does each product look like and how much will it cost you, though?

If you're already a fan of Smashbox's cult classic primers, then the one from the brand and Haggerty may just be a dream. With a radiance boosting shade of rose gold, it's totally summer ready.

If you loved pressed highlighters, the Petal Metal highlights in Gilded Rose and Rosematic may just be your new go-tos for warmer weather.

Not only can you get a gorgeous rose gold liner in this collection, but you can also snag a perfect black liner with rose gold accents as well.

Clearly, Smashbox x Vlada's Petal Metal Collection did not come to play. If you can't get enough rose gold, get ready to get shopping.