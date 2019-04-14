Over the weekend, the cast of Saturday Night Live dragged Meghan McCain's immigration views as part of a sketch satirizing The View, where McCain is a co-host. In the clip, McCain refers to herself as "the princess of Arizona" and demands that she be listened to.

During the sketch, Leslie Jones' Whoopi Goldberg brings up the topic of Kirstjen Nielsen, who just resigned from her post as Secretary of Homeland Security. After a bit of riffing, McCain, played by Aidy Bryant, interjects.

"Can I just say something as the princess of Arizona?” Bryant's McCain asks, according to video clips. “There is a crisis at the border, and the border is right up in my Arizona, which was founded on sunburnt women selling turquoise jewelry, not rando Mexicans. And that’s not racist because my makeup artist is gay."

Co-host Joy Behar, played by Kate McKinnon, attempts to respond to McCain's remarks, but is unsuccessful. Instead, the two women repeatedly talk over and interrupt each other. (Earlier in the week, The Daily Beast reports, the two did actually have a fight on air — and it was also over immigration.)

Saturday Night Live on YouTube

