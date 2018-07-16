We've all had our fair share of weird, guilty pleasure snacks (mine is macaroni and cheese with ketchup, don't judge me). You especially know what I'm talking about if you've ever been to a state fair before--from bacon-wrapped caramel apples to deep fried scorpion, they've pretty much done it all. You don't have to trek out to the fairgrounds for the newest addition in the world of out-there snacks because it can be delivered right to your doorstep with Amazon. Please, give a warm welcome to sno cone-flavored dill pickles.

This peculiar snack was inspired by the quintessential (okay, maybe only to a few people) Southern treat "Koolickles," or Kool-Aid pickles. They were originally created in the Delta region of Mississippi, and the culinary process was fairly simple: cut a few pickles in half, submerge them in a jar of sugar and Kool-Aid, and then stick it in the fridge for a week. So, if you overstated your cooking abilities to your date just a little bit and are now scrambling for a simple recipe, look no further. Pull out your ice-cold jar of fruity pickles to set on the candlelit table, and voila. Dinner is served.

The Amazon version of this historically Southern treat hails from a company called SnoCo Pickles. Their other products range from red hot cinnamon snow cone pickles to, well, orange cream soda flavored pickles. Hey, at least they've dedicated themselves to perfecting their product. The snow cone flavored dill pickle snack packs come in a 12 flavor bundle in colorful little bags. You'll get a chance to try strawberry, mango, peach, blue raspberry, tropical pineapple, sour green apple, and several more fruity, flavorful pickles if you decide to make the purchase. SnoCo pickles only uses "premium kosher dill pickles" in their products, and the pickle treat does not contain any high fructose corn syrup. Also, they use 100 percent pure cane sugar as a sweetener (I'm getting more and more tempted to buy three orders).

SnoCo Pickles describes itself as "the perfect blend of two well-known southern traditions, snow cones and kool aid koolicle pickles." We already discussed the Koolickle, but the company is also right about snow cones. The icy treat is basically the holy grail snack on a hot summer day in the South — and the flavors get weird there, too. Pickle-flavored snow cones were a thing at the local snow cone parlor in my hometown, to bring everything full circle. Oh, and sweet tea-flavored snow cones because it is the South, after all.

If you're an adventurous pickle-lover, this snack may be right up your alley. Just think of it: little crystals of cane sugar, sweet, decadent snow cone syrup, and top-of-the-line dill pickles coming together to create a strangely delicious summer treat. Move over, fla-vor-ice freeze pops, it's time to start sharing the spotlight. If you finish all of your snow cone pickle snack packs and find yourself preferring one flavor above all the others, you're in luck. SnoCo Pickles sells most of the flavors individually in 17 ounce jars of dill pickle spears. On their website, you can find a bunch of deals that are perfect if your pickle purchase is for a party where everyone will be digging in: twelve flavors in 16 ounce jars, six flavor mix-and-match jars, and twenty four flavor snack packs.

If you're contemplating buying a serving of these fruit-flavored pickles, I say go for it. Carpe diem. Don't let pickles' only purpose be the tiny bit of crunch inside of your burger — they were destined for bigger, sweeter, more snow-cone flavored things.