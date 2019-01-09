Of course, it comes with the territory for reality TV stars to catch some social media criticism, but what about their kids? Children should be off-limits, but unfortunately, that's not always the case. Recently, Snooki opened up about how harsh people can be to her kids online in an interview with Us Weekly.

The Jersey Shore Family Vacation star revealed, "People say nasty, nasty things to me. I’m like, ‘OK. Calm down.’ But it does get to me if they talk about my kids." She continued, "Like, on the web, they are talking kids’ hygiene or just calling my kids ugly. It’s just so unnecessary." It really is unnecessary. Who has the time to do that, let alone the nerve?

There have been way too many people who have criticized Snooki's children. In October 2018, Snooki posted a photo of her daughter Giovanna LaValle with Jenni "JWoww" Farley's daughter Meilani Mathews. Unfortunately, people didn't just comment about how adorable the girls are. Instead, some Instagram users criticized Giovanna for her personal appearance.

According to an article from People, Snooki clapped back at the haters. One Instagram user wrote, "Girl, you have money dress your girl better. She’s beautiful but needs to look nicer. You take time to do your hair face and dress do the same for her." Really? Who would comment that about a 4-year-old girl?

The reality TV icon replied,

"Mind your own business tho. I let my daughter pick her own outfits. I let her express herself. Are you a mother? Worry about your own damn kids, and let us live."

No one can blame Snooki for commenting on her own post, "She’s 4 god damn years old, f*ck off." Curse words aside, Giovanna is just a little girl. She did nothing to warrant such shallow critiques.

Another hater commented, "Kids hair is crazy.” This prompted Snooki to declare, "Let her live." In another comment, the mother of two admitted, "Humans are such d*cks. I fear for my kids in the future … ” That's pretty understandable. If people are commenting on photos of a child now, just imagine when the kids grow up and have their own social media accounts. Hopefully, things eventually change for the better.

Even though Snooki was mom-shamed for not grooming her daughter to the max, it seems like she's criticized no matter what she does. In May 2017, Instagram users hated on Snooki posting a photo of herself putting makeup on Giovanna for her dance recital.

One person had the nerve to comment, "Raising her to be just as insecure as you are Snooki! Great job!!" Another Instagram user said, "kids should not be wearing makeup."

Later that day, Snooki shared a photo with her daughter after the dance recital and shut down the haters with her caption. She wrote,

"So proud of my little girl! (instead of not posting my kids for the people who respect and appreciate their photos , I will turn off the comments section. I don't need assholes telling me how to raise my child and judge them. I'm a damn good mom and know what I'm doing. Well most of the time.) Happy Mother's Day to all you kick ass Mamas out there!"

As her Instagram followers can see, Snooki did turn off the ability to comment on this particular post. Nevertheless, she really shouldn't have to do that. It's out of line and unnecessary to criticize her children's appearance or parenting decisions. Instead, people should be commending Snooki for being such an involved mother and spending so much time with her daughter.