Solange Opens Up About Being A Teenage Mother In A Touching Acceptance Speech For A Major Harvard Award — VIDEO
Solange Knowles had quite the weekend. Solange accepted the Harvard Foundation's 2018 Artist of the Year award on Saturday, March 3 and she gave a touching speech about following her dreams as an artist.
Knowles stepped out at Sanders Theatre at Harvard University this weekend, where she accepted the coveted award. During her moving acceptance speech, the 31-year-old opened up about being a teenage mother and the ways in which it affected her life as an artist in the long run.
The Houston native continued on to admit that she had a hard time putting her dreams first because of being a young mother, ultimately causing her to trick herself into believing that she didn't want pursue music after all. But, coming from a hard-working family, Knowles also admitted that being under the pressure to live up to her family members' expectations made her feel "swallowed, self-critical, [and] small."
And just a few short years later, Knowles did have something to say. She wrote and recorded her second album, Sol-Angel and the Hadley St. Dreams, as a way to cope with heartbreak, depression, and "the perils and the journey of being a young, imperfect woman trying to find her way."
"I began to shape and mold the way that I viewed the world, while the world continuously tried to shape and mold me," she said.
Knowles also dropped some gems about inclusion and the importance of not using the opinions of others to determine your worth. Speaking on having the privilege to be honored at institutions like Harvard, she said,
Once the night was over, the Seat at the Table singer headed to Instagram to pour her heart out via a sweet post thanking the Harvard Foundation. Knowles wrote,
It was announced back in mid-February by The Harvard Gazette that Knowles would be receiving the Artist of the Year award. The award was given to the singer based on her achievements as an artist over the past few years, and the powerful messages she's promoted with her music and visuals. The words of wisdom she shelled out during Saturday night's speech were just as powerful as her music, and a prime example of why the Harvard Foundation really couldn't have chosen a better artist to win this award.