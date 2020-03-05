Sound the alarms: One of Meghan Markle’s go-to footwear brands is getting into the apparel game. Soludos — the shoe brand popularized by the Duchess of Sussex and others including Gigi Hadid and Selena Gomez — just launched its first full clothing collection, and it’s got something for everybody.

Featuring effortless silhouettes and pastel hues, the collection is comprised of pieces that will get you fantasizing about your next coastal getaway. Smocked tops and dresses give off a subtle vintage air, while playful skirts offer up the perfect opportunity to do some beachside twirling for the ‘gram. Other highlights include an effortless chambray jumpsuit that will be your new go-to solution for the age-old question of, “What do I wear today?”

Soludos teamed up with several female creatives to produce one-of-a-kind design elements for many of the styles in the collection. Hawaiian-based artist Marie Sophie Lockhart helped bring the Rialto Jumpsuit to life, and Soludos designer Sarah Wright used her travels to the Italian coast to influence the hand-drawn embroideries on the Ivory Palermo Dress. As an added bonus, a majority of the pieces are Fair Trade Certified and meet the criteria for the Global Organic Textile Standard.

Ahead, we’ve selected some of our top picks from the new collection, along with a few footwear faves we just can’t get enough of.

A breezy bright pink dress is the springtime must-have you'll find yourself wearing again and again.

Stumped on what to wear? This ultra cozy chambray jumpsuit will work for just about any activity, from date night to brunch with the gals to weekend errands.

With dainty details like daisy embroidery and soft ruffles along the sleeves, this dress is ideal for lounging poolside or swinging by the farmers market.

Warm weather means it’s time to bring out the LWDs (little white dresses), and this one is the perfect addition to your collection.

Who doesn’t love a full skirt you can twirl around in? Wear it with the matching Tivoli top, or pair it with a plain white T-shirt for a pared-down look.

This versatile top can work with more casual outfits — think denim shorts and crisp white sneakers — or dressed up with black trousers and nude heels.

Playful and comfy, these espadrilles have “beach bum and proud of it” written all over them.

A manageable heel for everyday wear is essential for warm weather dressing, and these shoes nail the look with aplomb.