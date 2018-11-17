In an interview with CNN on Saturday, Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor addressed Justice Brett Kavanaugh's confirmation, which sparked protests across the country over how alleged sexual assault survivors are treated in the United States. "When you're charged with working together for most of the remainder of your life, you have to create a relationship," Sotomayor said.

Supreme Court justices are appointed for life — which means Kavanaugh will be her coworker for many, many years. (Justices are allowed to step down as Anthony Kennedy did; death isn't a job requirement. Kennedy's decision is what put Kavanaugh's confirmation in motion.)

"The nine of us are now a family and we're a family with each of us our own burdens and our own obligations to others, but this is our work family, and it's just as important as our personal family," Sotomayor told CNN. "We've probably spent more time with each other than most justices spend, who have spouses, with their spouses."

Sotomayor said she used a story from Associate Justice Clarence Thomas when first meeting Kavanaugh. Thomas had his own contentious confirmation process, to put it mildly.

"It was Justice Thomas who tells me that when he first came to the Court, another justice approached him and said, 'I judge you by what you do here. Welcome.' And I repeated that story to Justice Kavanaugh when I first greeted him here," Sotomayor said of Kavanaugh's first days on the bench.

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images News/Getty Images

More to come ...