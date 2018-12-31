A good breakfast can set the tone for your whole day. Think about it: how many times have you truly felt satisfied after hurriedly eating a bowl of cornflakes? Probably not many. The thing is it's not exactly easy or convenient to cook up a full diner-style breakfast each morning. It's 2018, you have things to do! Sonic understands that. Thanks to America's Drive-In, you have the opportunity to start 2019 off on the right foot in the form of a fork-load of eggs. Sonic is debuting four new Breakfast Bowls just in time for the new year.

Chewboom reports fast food chain Sonic plans to expand its breakfast menu. Namely, it plans to add new Breakfast Bowls at participating locations. But, what is a breakfast bowl? It's a pretty novel idea, actually. A breakfast bowl takes all the yummy parts of breakfast and puts them together in a bowl. Then, you can get little bits of each ingredient in each spoonful. It's like a breakfast-version of the beloved burrito bowl. Instead of carnitas you have bacon and instead of rice you have eggs. It's the same, but different.

Sonic's new Breakfast Bowls come in four varieties: the Crispy Bacon Breakfast Bowl, the Crispy Bacon and Tots Breakfast Bowl, The Savory Sausage Breakfast Bowl, and the Savory Sausage and Tots Breakfast Bowl.

The Crispy Bacon Breakfast Bowl is loaded with bacon, eggs, cheese, grilled onions and diced tomatoes.The Crispy Bacon and Tots Breakfast Bowl also comes with bacon, eggs, cheese, grilled onions, and diced tomatoes. But, crispy, golden tater tots are added to the mix. The sausage-based bowls are similar. They, too, come loaded with eggs, cheese, grilled onions, and diced tomatoes. But, predictably, they swap out bacon for sausage. Sausage bowls are available with or without tater tots.

The culinary team at Sonic is clearly logged into the idea that the best meals come in bowls. Chewboom has also reported the drive-in chain has released Hearty Chili Bowls, sure to warm even the most frigid of stomachs. The classic Hearty Chili Bowl comes overflowing with chunks of beef and a full serving of vegetables, bold seasonings, and served piping hot.

Sonic

For an extra treat, you can snag a Loaded Hearty Chili Bowl. It comes with everything you know and love about the classic bowl, and is topped with Fritos corn chips, shredded cheese and diced onions. Best news of all? The Hearty Chili Bowl can be found at participating Sonic locations now for a suggested price of $2.49, while the Loaded Chili Bowl carries a suggested price of $2.99. Eating something warm, flavorful, and spicy on a cold, wet, winter afternoon is priceless. But, at Sonic, it will cost you less than three dollars.

Sonic is based out of Texas, but has locations in almost every state in the continental U.S. If you're hankering to get your hands on some of these new savory treats, take a look at the store locator.

Whatever your goals for 2019 are, it'll be better with the addition of a complete, protein-packed breakfast — preferably topped with tots!