Sophie Turner Didn't Wash Her Hair While Filming "Game Of Thrones," So Praise Her Dedication

Sometimes hair secrets aren't so secretive at all. They aren't always substantial or the work of some pricy product. Sometimes you can achieve a hair look — or lewk — with good old fashioned... dirt! Game of Thrones' star Sophie Turner wasn't allowed to wash her hair while on the show in order to achieve the desired look.

Turner is a natural blonde but she dyed her hair red for her role as Sansa Stark on the series. So she didn't just subject her follicles to all that color processing. She stopped washing her strands at the behest of her bosses.

In an interview with InStyle, Turner was asked if the rumor that male actors on GoT weren't permitted to wash their hair so that it would look dirty and grimy and if that coif edict applied to the female actors, as well.

"Well, for the first few seasons I was allowed to wash my hair because I was an aristocratic young girl," Turner explained to the publication.

But it didn't last.

She continued, "Towards Season 5, they started asking me to not wash my hair and it was really disgusting." Turner also confessed that not being able to shampoo and condition made her itchy.

But that wasn't even the worst of it.

"We would have the snow machines going so we would have little snow paper particles that would get stuck in the grease," she recalled. "It was disgusting."

Lars Niki/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Sounds like it. As someone who has a greasy scalp and therefore has to wash daily in order to avoid looking like an oil slick and because my hair becomes uncooperative, I can totally relate to Turner's not loving having to deal with unwashed locks.

Simon Says Jump on YouTube

Turner, who is engaged to pop singer Joe Jonas, no longer has to skimp on clean strands, saying, "Now I wear I wig so I can wash my hair whenever I want, which is nice. But yes, for a couple of years I was living with pretty greasy hair."

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

It was all for her craft, her artistry, and her character. It was a new sort of method acting, since the show's glam squad aka the hair and makeup team would have very likely been able to recreate "faux" dirty hair with product and tools.

Nowadays, Turner is a brand ambassador for Wella. It makes sense, since she spent forever dyeing her hair for the role of Sansa.

Check out her mega glam, Old Hollywood smolder in this recent Insta selfie.

The actor is looking to get a little bit more experimental and edgy with her locks in the future. She told InStyle, "My friend Maisie [Williams] just got pink hair and it looks so good on her. It’s kind of inspiring me to maybe change my hair up a bit. I think that maybe not this year, but next year I'm so down to even go brunette or do something fun like pink, blue, or green."

Turner has beautifully pulled off dirty and greasy, red, and blonde. I'm confident she can pull of brunette, pink, blue, or green, too.