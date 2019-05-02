Sophie Turner & Joe Jonas Used Ring Pops For Wedding Bands At Their Surprise Ceremony

Who needs diamonds when you have... candy? Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas got married in a surprise Las Vegas ceremony that took place after the 2019 Billboard Music Awards on May 1. Turner and Jonas used Ring Pop lollipops as their wedding bands while swapping vows in a ceremony hosted at Chapel L'Amour inside A Little White Wedding Chapel. The nuptials were officiated by an Elvis impersonator and they were indeed legal, since the duo filed paperwork for a marriage license earlier that day, according to PEOPLE.

The entire ceremony was documented on social media by DJ and producer Diplo, who posted wedding content on his Instagram stories and a live Insta video.

The Game Of Thrones actor and the Jonas Brothers singer using candy rings to commemorate their commitment was an incredibly sweet gesture — literally. It was also wholly appropriate, since the reunited Jonas Brothers performed their new song "Sucker" at the BBMAs earlier in the evening.

While the Ring Pops are delicious and look like gemstones, they aren't made to last. The lollipops added just the right dose of sugary fun to the duo's wedding night looks, but Turner and Jonas will likely opt for more traditional and, well, permanent wedding bands in the near future.

In this screenshot from Diplo's Instagram, you can see the cherry red ring on Turner's left hand and the Granny Smith apple green ring on Jonas' hand. While a platinum or gold band is always a beautiful, traditional, and obvious choice, the couple opted for goofy and it fit the vibe of the ceremony. The nuptials certainly had moments of glorious camp and absolutely stunning fashion.

Diplo inadvertently provided a "first look" at Turner's wedding attire in this Instagram story. The bride wore her golden locks down and straight, and her strands framed her face. Her wedding outfit appeared to be an ivory-colored, silk jumpsuit with a cami top and flowing bottoms. She completed her look with a gorgeous veil — and a Ring Pop, of course. Ultimately, Turner's accessories were totally unforgettable.

Here's a look at Turner's entire wedding look for the back. Her outfit had such a deft sense balance, from those silky, flowing bottoms to the cami top to the layered veil. Jonas looked dapper in his gray suit with a boutonniere on the lapel.

If you were paying close attention to the livestream video, you noticed that during the reciting of vows and exchanging of rings, Turner and Jonas appeared to lick each other's lollipop jewelry. Things went from serious to silly to sweet, and it was an awesome range of moods.

Diplo's unofficial livestream allowed fans to basically be digital guests of Turner and Jonas and to witness a celebrity marriage as it happened in real time.

As of press time, the newlyweds have yet to publicly commented on their wedding, which has been a dominant headline of the day thus far. Keep your eyes fixed on both Turner's and Jonas' social media feeds, as they may share some of their personal clips or images from their wedding.