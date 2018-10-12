South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster has said he's committed to blocking Planned Parenthood from receiving federal funds, and the state has racked up tens of thousands of dollars in legal fees defending his efforts to do just that. But South Carolina's attempt to defund Planned Parenthood may actually end up costing taxpayers more money than if the state had simply funded the health care organization under Medicaid and federal Title X family planning programs, according to The Post and Courier. Bustle has reached out to McMaster's office for comment.

In July, McMaster signed an executive order that removed Medicaid funding from Planned Parenthood, sparking a legal battle between the organization and the state. South Carolina's defense of the governor's efforts to defund Planned Parenthood of Medicaid funding hasn't been cheap, The Post and Courier's Andrew Brown reported. According to an invoice recently obtained by the paper through a Freedom of Information Act, the state owes the Jolley Law Group, the firm representing South Carolina's Department of Health and Human Services in its lawsuit against Planned Parenthood, at least $17,510. But according to The Post and Courier, that bill could grow as the state moves to appeal a recent court ruling favoring Planned Parenthood.

That means that taxpayers in South Carolina could end up having to pay more for the state's efforts to defund Planned Parenthood — a health care organization that provides critical health services like contraception, prenatal care, cancer screenings, STD testing and treatment — than the organization would have received through the state's federally-funded health care program.

According to The Post and Courier, Planned Parenthood in South Carolina has previously received somewhere between $32,000 and $83,000 worth of funding through the state's federally-funded Medicaid program. South Carolina's current legal bill from the Jolley Law Group already translates to an estimated 21 to 54 percent of what Planned Parenthood would have received in federal funds, The Post and Courier reported.

