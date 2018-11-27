One of the most beloved cartoon characters is SpongeBob Squarepants. With his highly recognizable theme song right down to his perfectly accurate name, SpongeBob and his world were a safe haven for many, and simply pure enjoyment for most. Sadly, SpongeBob SquarePants' creator Stephen Hillenburg has died, and fans are mourning the loss.

On the morning of Nov. 27, the Twitter account for Nickelodeon — the channel that SpongeBob is on — announced Hillenburg's passing. They wrote, "We are sad to share the news of the passing of Stephen Hillenburg, the creator of SpongeBob SquarePants. Today, we are observing a moment of silence to honor his life and work." The news, as noted by The Hollywood Reporter, comes after he was diagnosed with ALS — Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis or Lou Gehrig's disease — back in March, 2017. He was 57 years old.

SpongeBob Squarepants premiered in 1999 and just completed Season 11, with the rest of Season 12 set to premiere in 2019. There have been two SpongeBob movies released theaters, with a third coming in the summer of 2020. Hillenburg, as the creator and executive producer, was nominated for nine Primetime Emmys for his work on the show. Recently, in February, Hillenburg was awarded with the Winsor McCay honor for his career contributions to animation at the Annie Awards, and Tom Kenny, who voices SpongeBob, accepted on his behalf. According to THR, Hillenburg stayed in his seat as the crowd delivered a standing ovation.

With such a great show, that has touched many peoples' lives, there are of course going to be those that are reminiscing on Hillenburg's creation. Fans took to Twitter to share some of their feelings on his passing and what SpongeBob means to them.

Jordan Cwierz, writer and director for Rooster Teeth Animation, noted how Hillenburg's work has inspired many current animators.

Jon Adams, creator of “Jon On Film," an entertainment and pop culture blog, tweeted out a sincere recollection that Stephen Hillenburg had a great mind and made "one of the most impactful" shows on TV.

More to come...