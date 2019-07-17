Spotify & Disney Teamed Up To Release Playlists For Disney Classics, Marvel, And Star Wars
Prepare to belt your little Disney-stanning hearts out because Spotify just added a bunch of Disney playlists to their platform. Parents, gird your Spotify accounts — starting July 17, you can browse the Disney Hub on Spotify for Disney playlists, Disney soundtracks, and pretty much any other aural experience your Disney heart could desire. Do you feel like sobbing your face off today? The soundtrack to Up! will do the trick. Do you have a five hour road trip in your future? Surprise! Now it’s a Disney road trip as you enjoy five hours of the Disney Classics playlist.
“Stream playlists full of everything from The Little Mermaid to modern favorites like Frozen, to Star Wars instrumentals, and even Marvel movie soundtracks,” a Spotify blog about the Disney Hub states. “Plus, Disney compilations made for every part of your day—road trip, shower, or sleep time—will help ensure your life is nothing short of magical.”
As Spotify noted in a press release, users have streamed more than 2 billion minutes of Disney hits in the past year alone. For context, that’s like listening to Mary Poppins’ “Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious” a literal billion times. You would be listening to it for more than 1,900 years straight.
Now, Spotify listeners in the U.S. along with the U.K., Ireland, South Africa, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand, can listen to all things Disney on Spotify. Just search “Disney” on Spotify and you’ll be able to find the Disney hub where you can “stream playlists full of everything from The Little Mermaid to modern favorites like Frozen, to Star Wars instrumentals, and even Marvel movie soundtracks.”
In addition to easily accessible Disney soundtracks, Spotify launched seven new playlists on their Disney Hub:
- Disney Hits
- Disney Favorites
- Disney Classics
- Disney Singalongs
- Disney Princess
- Marvel Music
- Best of Star Wars
The playlists are essentially hours of all your favorite Disney songs. They’ve got oldies but goodies. They’ve got new classics. They’ve even got three hours of Star Wars music.
In the Disney Hits, you’ll find the top most-streamed Disney songs on Spotify of all-time in addition to a bunch of your other favorites. If you’re curious whether the songs you keep on repeat are the same as everyone else, here’s the 10 Most-Streamed Disney Songs on Spotify:
- “Let It Go” - Idina Menzel (from "Frozen")
- “How Far I'll Go” - Auli'i Cravalho (from “Moana”)
- “You're Welcome” - Dwayne Johnson (from “Moana”)
- “Life is a Highway” - Rascal Flatts (from “Cars”)
- “You'll Be In My Heart” - Phil Collins (from “Tarzan”)
- “Do You Want to Build a Snowman?” - Agatha Lee Monn, Katie Lopez, Kristen Bell (from "Frozen")
- “I'll Make a Man Out of You” - Chorus - Mulan, Donny Osmond (from "Mulan")
- “A Whole New World” - Alan Menken, Brad Kane, Lea Salonga, Tim Rice - (from "Aladdin")
- “Try Everything” - Shakira (from "Zootopia")
- “Love Is an Open Door” - Kristen Bell, Santino Fontana (from "Frozen")
If Frozen and Moana have been dominating you’re speakers for the past few years, it appears you are far from alone.
Perhaps you want to add a few new hits into your Disney repertoire. Understandably so. Here’s what other Spotify users have had on repeat recently, making them the most repeated Disney songs in the past month:
- “A Whole New World (End Title)” - ZAYN, Zhavia Ward (from "Aladdin")
- “Speechless” - Naomi Scott (from "Aladdin")
- “A Whole New World” - Alan Menken, Brad Kane, Lea Salonga, Tim Rice (from "Aladdin")
- “Let It Go” - Idina Menzel (from "Frozen")
- “Under the Sea” - Samuel E. Wright (from "The Little Mermaid" / Soundtrack Version)
- “Part of Your World” - Jodi Benson - (from "The Little Mermaid" / Soundtrack Version)
- “You've Got a Friend in Me” - Randy Newman (from "Toy Story"/Soundtrack Version)
- “I See the Light” - Alan Menken, Glenn Slater, Mandy Moore, Zachary Levi (from "Tangled" / Soundtrack Version)
- “I Just Can't Wait to Be King” - Jason Weaver, Rowan Atkinson, Laura Williams (from “The Lion King/Soundtrack Version)
- “Can You Feel the Love Tonight” - Joseph Williams, Sally Dworsky, Nathan Lane, Ernie Sabella, Kristle Edwards (from “The Lion King/Soundtrack Version)
If you want to dig a little deeper, check out Walt Disney Records Spotify page. You can find even more curated playlists like Disney PRIDE and Disney Channel Hits (Camp Rock’s “This is Me” by Demi Lovato and Joe Jonas is on both playlists). There’s also more chilled out playlists like Disney Songs to Sing in the Shower and Disney Lullaby, so you can start and end your day with all things Disney.