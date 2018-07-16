Summer is a pivotal time of year for music. Between hours spent at the pool, on the beach, and in the car with friends, having solid tunes is a must. While the days of the mixtape are often romanticized (don't get me wrong, there's validity behind it), in reality music is far more accessible than ever before. The introduction of the iPod in ... enabled people to carry music in their pockets, and nowadays streaming sites make listening and sharing even easier. But are you getting the most out of your streaming site? If you're not already in the know, there's a perfect playlist called "Your Summer Rewind" on Spotify that the site has curated to each individual user — but it's so tucked into the app that it might be the best kept secret of the summer.

Spotify first came on the scene in 2008, but it's obviously household name now — according to Variety, Spotify says it has 157 million users across 61 countries, as of March 2018. If you're one of the innumerable users on Spotify, the last thing you want to do is miss out on all it has to offer. You may have to do a bit of digging, but Spotify's Summer Rewind playlist is well worth the effort.

Here's how it works:

When you first launch Spotify on your computer, you are greeted with the familiar home screen. It will look something like this:

Screenshot/Callie Tansill-Suddath

You'll see a few specifically curated playlists Spotify has made just for you based on the music you listen to most. There are around five or six of these, as well as one entitled "Release Radar."

Scroll up to your search bar and enter "Summer Rewind," and Spotify will bring you to the ~secret~ playlist of 50 songs you have enjoyed over the past few summers. I can't confirm when the songs are from, but on mine I see a few tracks I listened to nonstop during the summers of 2015, 2016, and 2017.

Screenshot/Callie Tansill-Suddath

Chances are if you are on the go, you use Spotify more often on your phone. If this is the case, finding the Summer Rewind playlist is a little bit different (and simpler). To find the secret Summer Rewind playlist on Spotify's mobile app, first launch the app. You will see your home screen, which includes a number of recommended playlists created by Spotify.

Screenshot/Callie Tansill-Suddath

Then, just scroll down, and right in front of your nose you will find the Summer Rewind playlist next to one of the daily mixes Spotify curated for you.

Screenshot/Callie Tansill-Suddath

Once you click on the playlist, you will see the same screen (vibrant colors and all) that you would see on your desktop. Now all that's left to do is turn it up and rock out. You're sure to be hit by a wave of nostalgia for summers past.

If you'd like your nostalgia to extend beyond just summer jams, be sure to check out another personalized playlist called "Your Time Capsule." As Spotify explains, "We made you a personalized playlist with songs to take you back in time to your teenage years. Bring on the memories with 2 hours of iconic throwback tracks — all picked just for you." Ever have those days when you come home from work and all you want to do is blast My Chemical Romance? I do all the time. The playlist is a perfect mix of all the music you loved when you were in high school — and do you ever really love something the way you did when you were a teenager?

You can find the time capsule playlist the way you would find the Summer Rewind one. Use the search bar to find it or follow this link.

Happy jamming!