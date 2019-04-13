On Saturday, April 13 Star Wars and Disney Parks fans converged in Chicago for the 2019 Star Wars Celebration Galaxy's Edge panel. Taking place on the Celebration Stage, some of the creative minds behind the upcoming Disney Parks newest world gathered on stage to divulge new details about Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge area at Disneyland Resort (opening May 31) and Walt Disney World (opening Aug. 29). Moderated by Star Wars superfan and actor Josh Gad, imagineers and creatives spilled information on what went into creating the Star Wars world for fans to experience in real life.

The theme of the panel was "authenticity," a word that came up many times during the hour-long discussion with Chris Beatty, Asa Kalama, Margaret Kerrison, and Scott Trowbridge from Walt Disney Imagineering, and Doug Chiang and Matt Martin from Lucasfilm. Each panelist who had a hand in building this entirely new world drove home that this new spot for fans to escape to was conceived and executed with one goal in mind: to bring everything fans love about the franchise (from the films, to the books) to life, physically, on many different levels. From the music you'll hear in the Cantina, to the voice actors behind returning characters, all the way down to Luke's blue milk park attendees can now enjoy, if you've dreamt of it from seeing it on screen, chances are you can experience it at the Black Spire Outpost.

To fully understand just how all-in the creators went with Star Wars: Galaxy Edge, check out more details about what you can find at Disney Parks this year.

The Millennium Falcon Will Probably Make You Cry

Disney Parks

The fastest hunk of junk in the galaxy has landed at Disneyland and Walt Disney World for fans to experience in real life. Jump aboard and sit in the cockpit as a pilot or work the control panels as an engineer, the choice is yours. At the Star Wars Celebration panel, Gad mentioned that when he had the opportunity to visit the park and actually stand in front of the Millennium Falcon, he began to cry. So bring tissues?

The "Rise Of The Resistance" Ride Will Feature Your Favorite Characters

According to Entertainment Weekly and confirmed by Trowbridge, the Creative Executive for Walt Disney Imagineering, the Rise of the Resistance ride will feature new footage of Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac and Adam Driver, as Rey, Finn, Poe Dameron, and Kylo Ren, respectively.

Other Familiar Voices Will Have A Presence

Yep, it was confirmed on Saturday that the "small green Jedi" (according to Beatty, the creative director) would be heard once again offering insightful prose to visitors at Galaxy's Edge. In addition to Yoda's spirit having a presence, Beatty confirmed that the actor behind Yoda, Frank Oz, returned to voicing the character for the new attraction. As if that weren't enough, Jim Cummings will voice the very lively animatronic Hondo Ohnaka, and Paul Reubens has returned as DJ Rex.

You Can Customize Your Very Own Lightsaber

If you have always dreamt of your own one-of-a-kind lightsaber, Galaxy's Edge will be able to fulfill that dream. Step into Savi's workshop and you will find the tools to build the lightsaber you always pictured of having when you played imaginary Jedi with an empty wrapping paper role as a kid.

Get A Glass Of Blue (Or Green) Milk

Disney Parks

Galaxy's Edge sees your Butterbeer, and raises you one glass of blue (or green) milk. In an interview with Trowbridge, Entertainment Weekly reports that this mysterious liquid that first made an appearance in Star Wars: A New Hope will be available for all in the blue or green variety and will be "soft-frozen," kind of like a milkshake.

Stop By The Galaxy's Edge Cantina For Some New Music

Sit back with an out-of-this-world cocktail and get your Spotify playlist ready, because the Cantina at Galaxy's Edge is going to be bumping. On Saturday, the team shared a snippet of new music that will be pipping throughout the venue including some new tunes by an "all droid" band.

Clearly, throughout the many years it took to create the new world, the team behind Galaxy's Edge did not spare any detail to make sure visitors feel completely transported when they arrive at Black Spire Outpost. And even though fans will have to hold on just a little longer to experience the attractions themselves, they can hopefully rest assured that once they arrive they can get a glass of blue milk, eat some "space shawarma," and go on an adventure of a lifetime.