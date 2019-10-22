Is there any beverage company in the world that manages to be as aggressively holiday-focused as Starbucks? In case there were room for doubt, it will be cast aside when you see the at-home beverages available from Starbucks' holiday collection this year. The 2019 edition of holiday treats has just hit grocery stores and retailers nationwide — and it has a lot happening.

From ground coffee to pods to treats, there's a little something for every kind of coffee guzzler. You can get bags of their annual Holiday Blend ground coffee and keep your eyes peeled for their Peppermint Mocha ground coffee bags as well, if you want even more of a holiday twist. If you're looking for a hit a little faster, you can get the Holiday Blend and Peppermint Mocha Lattes in K-cup form.

The ground coffee bags come with a suggest retail price of $9.99 per 10-ounce package (or 11-ounce for the Peppermint Mocha option) and the K-Cup Holiday Blend Packs have a suggested price of $9.99 for 10 cups, $12.99 for a pack of 16 cups, or $23.99 for 32 cups. The Peppermint Mocha K-cups are a little pricier, with a suggested retail price of $9.99 for a six-pack and $12.99 for a pack of nine.

You can also get packed-based instant versions of the Peppermint Mocha Latte and Holiday Spice Cold Brew. A Cold Brew Pitcher Pack will set you back $9.99, while the Peppermint Mocha option comes in at $7.99 for five individual servings. So whether you want a classic coffee or more of a sweet treat, there is plenty on offer to sink your teeth (or tongue) into.

I know, it seems like that is already more than enough. But if you don't want to do any work at all, then keep a look out for the pre-made Iced Espresso Peppermint Mocha bottles, which will come in both single-serve option with a suggest price of $2.79 and a larger 40-ounce option for $4.99. What a holiday bounty for us all to enjoy.

You should be able to find these are your normal grocery stores and retailers or, if you want to really stock up, Amazon has bulk versions available — six tins of 20 holiday cookie straws, anyone?

Starbucks has become almost synonymous with the holiday season and that's because they know how to do the holidays right, from seasonal drinks to at-home treats. Whether you're looking for gifts for loved ones or just to stock up yourselves, go forth and prosper in the peppermint mocha light of this holiday season.