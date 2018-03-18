Actor Bill Hader hosted Saturday Night Live on March 17 and the episode had everything: celebrity impressions, St. Patrick's Day jokes, and Stefon returned to SNL's "Weekend Update." Fans on Twitter were so excited to see Hader's famous character return with his always hilarious tips for where to go out in New York City. Stefon also brought a friend: comedian John Mulaney, a former SNL writer who co-created Stefon with Hader.

Stefon returned to the "Weekend Update" desk and received uproarious applause and cheers from the audience. He reacted with his trademark move of gasping into his clasped hands around his mouth and nose — which usually hides Hader's laughter when delivering Stefon's funny nightlife tips.

