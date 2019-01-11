We're still nearly two years out from the 2020 elections, but this is precisely the time that Democratic challengers are beginning their campaigns for president. Sen. Elizabeth Warren was the first to announce her exploratory committee on New Year's Eve, and it looks like we might have another one coming down the pipe. On Thursday's Late Show, Stephen Colbert asked Kamala Harris about her 2020 aspirations, and you might just take her brief answer as a hint.

"Let’s talk about the highest office in the entire land," Colbert began, displaying a copy of Harris' brand new memoir, The Truths We Hold, on his Late Show desk. "Many people who put out books two years before a presidential election do so to introduce themselves in a broad way to the American people."

Then he cut right to the chase. "Are you gonna run for president?" he asked.

Holding back laughter and sheepishly nodding, Harris replied, "I might."

As one would expect, Colbert's surprised audience broke out in cheers. For months, she's been speculated to be planning a run for president in 2020, along with other Democratic senators like Warren, Cory Booker, and Kirsten Gillibrand (though Warren is the only one who has announced so far).

The New York Times reported in December that Harris' team has been scoping out possible campaign headquarters in Baltimore and Atlanta. Then on Wednesday, KCBS radio in San Francisco reported anonymous sources said Harris plans to announce her presidential bid on or near Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Jan. 21, 2019.

Harris has been making the rounds on talk shows like Colbert's to promote her memoir, along with a new children's book entitled "Superheroes are Everywhere." At each appearance, she's danced around the idea of running for president — though nothing as definitive as her hint on The Late Show on Thursday — while still making the case for why 2020 could be her moment.

At an appearance on ABC's The View earlier this week, Harris teased, "I’m please to announce on The View," she paused, "that I’m not ready to make my announcement yet." She continued more seriously, pushing back on the challenges of running as a female presidential candidate. "The attributes of a leader are not particular to gender," she said. "They are about qualifications, they are about one’s desire to lead. It is about one’s ability to actual be relevant to the people they represent."

Representation is a topic Harris has addressed pretty frequently over the last week. "Is this country, after what Trump has unleashed and what we have seen, ready for the first woman of color president?" The View co-host Garcelle Beauvais, asked Harris.

"Absolutely," Harris replied, before modifying her response a bit. "Listen — I’m not saying that about myself, but I am saying that about the capacity of the American public."

Harris echoed her response in a conversation with George Stephanopoulos on Good Morning America on Tuesday, explaining that in such a dynamic world, many populations feel unrepresented and pushed to the edges. "What we need in this country is leadership that has a vision of the future in which everyone can see themselves."