On Tuesday's episode of the The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, the late night host offered the 42nd president a chance to reflect on some recently ill-received comments. Stephen Colbert let Bill Clinton address his Monica Lewinsky remarks one last time in a "do-over" during the segment, and the former president admitted that even he was mad at himself. Needless to say, Clinton took Colbert up on his offer.

Clinton had received criticism for a June 4 interview with the Today Show. When asked whether Lewinsky deserved an apology following his affair with the former White House intern, Clinton said, "No, I do not — I have never talked to her. But I did say publicly on more than one occasion that I was sorry. That's very different. The apology was public."

Colbert referenced the Today Show interview in his conversation with the former president, saying,

I notice you did not enjoy that entire interview. I want you to enjoy this one, but I do want to ask you something: Would you like a do-over on that answer? ... Do you understand why some people thought it was a tone-deaf response?

In response, Clinton offered his apologies and indicated he was frustrated with the way the supposedly shortened nature of the interview had portrayed his response. As the former president described:

When I saw the interview, I thought that, because they had to distill it, it looked like I was saying I didn’t apologize, and I had no intention to. And I was mad at me – not for the first time ... It wasn't my finest hour ... But, the important thing is, that it was very painful thing that happened 20 years ago ... And I apologized to my family, to Monica Lewinsky and her family and the American people. I mean it then, I mean it now. I have had to live with the consequences every day since. I still believe this #MeToo movement is long overdue, necessary and should be supported.

