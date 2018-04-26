On the Wednesday night The Late Show, Stephen Colbert mocked Kanye West's tweets about Trump that had set the internet abuzz earlier in the day. The rapper had praised the president, saying he "loved" him, which drew ire from some liberals. Colbert didn't hold back any frustration, either, jeering at the duo he called "Yeezy and Sleazy."

"You don't have to agree with trump but the mob can't make me not love him," Kanye tweeted on Wednesday. "We are both dragon energy. He is my brother. I love everyone. I don't agree with everything anyone does. That's what makes us individuals. And we have the right to independent thought."

"Yes, we have the right to independent thought," Colbert said, "and I independently think that Kanye has lost his mind."

"You know what?" Colbert continued. "Donald Trump is your brother. It is true. I'm your brother, too. And brother to brother, I just want to say… put the phone down!"

Colbert lambasted the "total bro-fest" between Kanye and the president and quipped that the audience should "look for their new album, Yeezy & Sleazy."

Kanye's vocal support for Trump has made headlines several times before. The rapper met the president-elect in Trump Tower in December 2016, shortly before the inauguration. Afterward, Trump said that he and Kanye had been "friends for a long time."

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on YouTube

