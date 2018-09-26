On Tuesday morning, when President Donald Trump gave a speech before the United Nations General Assembly, a certain line elicited an unexpected moment. Trump's claim that his administration has “accomplished more than any administration in the history of our country,” drew laughs from the audience. Always one to pounce, Stephen Colbert mocked the laughter at Trump's UN Speech in his monologue on The Late Show. And two lines in particular drove the point home.

When the laughter from the crowd subsided, Trump played off the reaction, saying, “Didn’t expect that reaction, but that’s OK.” Later on in the day, Trump responded to reporters and insisted that the line was deliberate and meant to be funny, saying, “Well that was meant to get some laughter, but it was great.”

Colbert didn't miss the opportunity to seize on the president's international gaffe. “Don’t worry, Mr. President, they’re not laughing at you,” the host said. “They’re laughing with each other at you.”

The CBS host also ridiculed Trump for apparently arriving late to his own party: the president wasn't present when it was his turn to speak, forcing the president of Ecuador to go on on stage during Trump's slot.

"C’mon, man! You’re from New York!” Colbert said. “You know what the traffic is like when the U.N. is here. Just take the subway. I know it smells like pee, but rumor is you like that.”

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on YouTube

More to come ...