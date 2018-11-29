Forget the holidays — Stephen Colbert wants to celebrate the Mueller investigation. The probe had important developments this week and some people suspect it may be nearing a conclusion. Colbert wrote President Donald Trump a "Christmas" carol in honor of the occasion, warning him that Santa isn't the only one "comin' to town." So, apparently, is "Mueller Claus."

"Now we kick off a very special season," Colbert began. "We're all waiting for that magical man to check his 'naughty and nice' list. Because..."

Then he kicked off the carol:

"Mueller Claus is comin' to town!

He sees you when you're tweeting,

He knows your hair is fake,

He knows when you've been bad — or bad,

'Cause you're bad, for goodness sake! (You're bad!)"

On Monday, news broke that Paul Manafort, Trump's former campaign chairman who's been charged with 18 counts of criminality by Robert Mueller, had violated his plea deal with the Special Counsel's Office (SCO). Manafort agreed in September to plead guilty to many of the charges in return for cooperating with the SCO team, but now Mueller says that Manafort lied to him and the FBI in violation of that agreement.

Colbert offered some possible explanations for Manafort's decision to lie to investigators. "One, he's afraid to rat on the Russians, because he has a life-long dream of continuing to live," he suggested. Or: "He's expecting Trump to pardon him."

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on YouTube

Manafort didn't just lie — he's reportedly been keeping Trump updated on what's happening with the SCO probe, including which topics Mueller's looking into. "It was the long con," Colbert said on Wednesday. "You do this, you get a pardon. One tiny hand washes another."

Colbert also referenced a story from The Guardian — which some critics on the left and right have argued is too thinly sourced to be credible — alleging that Manafort secretly met with Julian Assange at London's Ecuadorian embassy before Wikileaks published hacked emails that ultimately hurt Hillary Clinton's candidacy in 2016. "If this is true, the world's palest man met with the world's shadiest man," Colbert joked, referencing the fact that Assange has been cooped up in an embassy since 2012.

More to come ...