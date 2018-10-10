If you were afraid of graveyards before, that's nothing compared to the terror you'll feel after watching Stephen King's Pet Sematary trailer, which was released on Wednesday morning. Based on the novel of the same name, this story centers around the Creed family who move to the small town of Ludlow, completely unaware of the dangers that lurk in the forest beyond their house. But, if the nightmare-inducing trailer is any indication, that won't last for long.

“Kids used to dare each other to go into the woods at night. They knew the power of that place. They feared it.” These words are spoken in the trailer by Jud Crandall (played by John Lithgow), who warns his new neighbors that the purposefully misspelled pet sematary in the woods is only just the prelude to what lurks beyond the burial grounds. And if you're wondering why sematary is spelled wrong, it may have something to do with the super creepy masked children marching into the woods. Who has time for spellcheck when there are resurrections to be done? Because this land contains within it dark and special powers. It's known to bring the dead back to life, but as Jud wisely warns: "Sometimes dead is better.” And he's definitely not wrong.

Jason Clarke and Amy Seimetz star as the patriarch and matriarch of the Creed family, Louis and Rachel, who are initially hesitant to believe the tall tales their old-timer neighbor shares. Little do they realize just how much they should heed his advice. Meanwhile, their daughter Ellie (played by Jeté Laurence) finds herself constantly drawn to the burial grounds for unexplained reasons. And then there's her younger brother Gage (played by Hugo and Lucas Lavoie) who comes to be equally fascinated by the loud and obnoxious oil tankers that speed along up and down their normally quiet country road. Oh and let's not forget about the family cat, Winston Churchill.

Those familiar with Stephen King's novel know how this nightmarish scenario all plays out, but the official synopsis for Pet Sematary, as per Deadline, reads as follows:

"Louis Creed (Jason Clarke), who, after relocating with his wife Rachel (Amy Seimetz) and their two young children from Boston to rural Maine, discovers a mysterious burial ground hidden deep in the woods near the family’s new home. When tragedy strikes, Louis turns to his unusual neighbor, Jud Crandall (John Lithgow), setting off a perilous chain reaction that unleashes an unfathomable evil with horrific consequences."

Given the success of It — another Stephen King adaptation, which became the highest-grossing horror film of all time, according to Variety — it's possible Pet Sematary could prove to do just as well if not better. The trailer alone is downright terrifying and is sure to satisfy your thirst for terror. (Though should you really expect anything less from a King creation?) So whether you're a longtime fan or newcomer to the story, it's sure to be a must-see for all horror fans.

The film is set to hit theaters on April 5, 2019 and will prove beyond a shadow of a doubt that some things in life should just stay buried.