This Is Us may be on a summer hiatus, but one of its main stars just nabbed an exciting new gig to help pass the time. On Monday, it was revealed that Sterling K. Brown has joined The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel and will appear in the show's upcoming third season. Brown announced the news himself in a video which he posted on social media, though he was careful not to divulge too many details about his mysterious new character. But however he ends up fitting into the storyline, Season 3 is already gearing up to be the show's most marvelous season yet.

"I'm Eastward bound," Brown declared in the video announcement. "I'm going to do a little TV show, maybe you've heard of it: The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. The Palladinos were kind enough to write a little something for your boy, and I said yes. So, stay tuned. I’m getting together with Midge and it's going to be awesome."

At the end of Season 2, Rachel Brosnahan’s Midge Maisel made the life-changing decision to go on tour, leaving her family and fiancé behind. Will Brown's character be someone she comes across on this new endeavor? Is he a fellow comedian? A new love interest? The possibilities are endless.

But this news isn't just a dream casting for fans — it's actually something Brosnahan has wanted to see happen for quite some time. In fact, she crashed one of Brown's red carpet interviews at this year's SAG Awards to beg him to appear on the series. "I would give anything to have this one on The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel," Brosnahan can be heard saying in the video, to which Brown responded, "I'm in. Deal." And as they say, the rest is history.

They didn't just leave it at that, though. Later on, Brown took to Twitter to further express his enthusiasm over the idea, writing:

"Don’t y’all play with me?! If you find a way for a brother to play with Midge @RachelBros and her dad #TonyShalhoub ....I just might faint! BTW, congrats to the whole ensemble of @ThemarvelousMrs on your #SAGAward for best ensemble in a comedy!"

And now this dream has officially become a reality. Ultimately, it doesn't really matter who Brown ends up playing. Just knowing that he's going to be in the third season in some way is enough to get fans pumped for what's to come. Plus, odds are more and more details will come out as we get closer to the premiere.

Right now, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Season 3 is currently in production in New York City, according to TVLine, and is slated to consist of eight episodes total. It's unclear just how many of those episodes Brown will be apart of, but rest assured he'll undoubtedly make a memorable mark on the show. He has managed to capture our hearts playing Randall Pearson on This Is Us over the last three years. Odds are his time on Mrs. Maisel will yield very similar results.