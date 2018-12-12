You can find an Office reference pretty much anywhere, just like in Steve Carell getting hit by a car. The actor told the story while appearing on The Ellen DeGeneres Show Wednesday, and before you begin to worry, the Welcome to Marwen star is totally fine. He even joked about the incident with talk show host Ellen DeGeneres.

During his interview, the 56-year-old opened up to DeGeneres about his love of bike riding. He's a pretty serious biker, so much so, he even rides a "road bike" and wears "all lycra," aka spandex. "Yeah, I'm one of those guys," he said, before joking, "It's very sexy."

Then, Carell revealed he got hit by a car a couple weeks ago. As he told DeGeneres, "I was riding and it was a pretty fast road. And I made a turn and I didn’t see the car behind me, and they hit me from behind." He continued, "And so I went up over the handlebars and I — It’s a weird experience because everything just slows down. And I thought, 'Well, I’m gonna tuck and roll,' and I rolled. And I got up and I was fine."

Carell said the woman who hit him immediately got out of her car to check on him. "She was distraught, obviously," he said. "And I went over to her and my bike was sort of stuck under the front of the car and she's saying, 'Oh, my God! Oh, my God!'"

At first, Carell said the woman didn't recognize him, but eventually she realized who he was. According to the comedian, she declared, "Oh, my God! It's Steve Carell!" While smiling and laughing, Carell told DeGeneres, "And she was so excited that she hit me." He added, "It was really kind of a fun experience, like a fun fan encounter."

Don't worry, even though Carell's lyrca "got a little scuffed up," he was wearing a helmet, as all bike riders should. The most important thing, of course, is both Carell and the driver were unharmed. It doesn't sound like it was a super serious accident and everyone walked away without any injuries. It definitely could've been worse, but thank goodness that wasn't the case here.

As serious as someone getting hit by a car is, Carell remained in good spirits about it while chatting with DeGeneres. They both joked around and he even laughed it off like it was no big deal. As seen above, the Oscar-nominated actor also dressed up in a yellow fluorescent vest and helmet covered in lights, reflectors, and a flag gifted to him by the daytime talk show host.

Of course, die-hard fans of The Office probably can't help but think about that time Michael Scott hit Meredith Palmer with his car in "Fun Run," the first episode of Season 4.

anssmith on YouTube

While driving to work, Michael accidentally hit Meredith with his PT Cruiser, which landed her in the hospital and also led to her discovering she had rabies. Soon after, "Michael Scott's Dunder Mifflin Scranton Meredith Palmer Memorial Celebrity Rabies Awareness Pro-Am Fun Run Race for the Cure," was born.

To hear Carell got hit by a car just like Meredith definitely brings back funny memories of The Office. That said, let's just be glad Carell wasn't seriously injured and is able to joke about it while wearing a reflector-styled vest.